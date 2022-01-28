The South Dakota House of Representatives advanced a bill on Monday to remove any language from state law allowing for medical marijuana program cardholders to grow marijuana at home in a 41-29 vote, with both District 24 reps voting against the measure.
South Dakota voters approved Initiated Measure 26, a voter initiative to legalize medical cannabis in the state, with nearly 70 percent support in November 2020. House Bill 1004 would ban homegrown medical marijuana and is one of multiple bills regarding medical marijuana carried by state Rep. Fred Deutsch, R-Dist. 4.
District 24’s two Republican state reps., Will Mortenson and Mike Weisgram, voted against the bill.
Mortenson told the Capital Journal on Thursday that Deutsch’s bill goes against the work that was done during the summer by the state’s Marijuana Interim Study Committee, which included 24 members from both houses of the Legislature. Mortenson was not on that committee, but Deutsch was.
“They met many times over several months and went through technical changes that could preserve patient access and make sure that we’re delivering a patient-focused medical marijuana program for the state,” Mortenson said. “That panel did not endorse getting rid of home grow. In our more rural areas, it would make it hard for patients to have access to medical marijuana, and I thought it deviated too far from the intent of IM 26, so I voted no.”
Weisgram said he believed South Dakota voters had enough information when they went to the polls for IM 26. Like Mortenson, Weisgram was not on the Marijuana Interim Study Committee.
“The voters knew what they were voting for,” Weisgram said. “I didn’t feel like I had all of the background knowledge to overrule not only the voters, but the people on the committee. I’m looking for those people to lead, and their knowledge was very helpful to me.”
HB 1004 received its first reading in the Senate on Tuesday and was assigned to the Senate Health and Human Services Committee. The bill does not have a committee hearing date as of Friday afternoon.
State Sen. Mary Duvall, R-Dist. 24, told the Capital Journal on Thursday that she isn’t yet sure which way she would vote on HB 1004 if it reaches the Senate floor. Like her District 24 counterparts in the House, Duvall was not on the Interim Marijuana Study Committee.
“I have heard comments on both sides of it,” Duvall said. “Some of the comments are, ‘Look, this is what the voters passed.’ On the other end of the spectrum, I’ve heard concerns from some particularly in law enforcement and others that this really is an invitation for things that we don’t want to have happen. So there are two sides to the issue and at this point, I have not yet done my homework.”
Executive Director Ned Horsted of the Cannabis Industry Association of South Dakota told the Capital Journal that home cultivation is important in South Dakota especially because of the state’s thinly-spread population.
“Particularly given how rural South Dakota is,” Horsted said. “We’re seeing a lot of dispensary applications throughout the state, specifically there in heavily-populated areas. So patients that are in rural South Dakota and they have to drive a long way to get to a dispensary, we think that they should have that option to cultivate at home in reasonable amounts.”
Horsted said his association is working hard to maintain the provisions of IM 26 as bills related to medical marijuana continue to crop up. Monday is the final day to submit bills and joint resolution requests to the Legislative Research Council.
“Our position has been since we founded the association a little over a year ago that we shouldn’t accept any significant changes in what voters approved and therefore, eliminating all of home grow is a step too far,” Horsted said.
