Mark Sommars presented his annual playground inspection report to the Pierre School District Board during its July 8 meeting.
“This is something I do every year,” Sommars began, as if it was old hat, but then he launched into specific items that not only refreshed the board members’ memories, but kept their attention on newer items.
“In 2017 we began replacing pea gravel with engineered wood fibers for the schools’ play areas,” Sommars said. Since it has a smooth finish, pea gravel is regularly used for playgrounds. Pea gravel consists of small, smoothed and rounded stones; safe for children to play on. Pea gravel does have higher maintenance requirements, with more regular inspections. It also limits mobility of students with disabilities; pea gravel is not ADA compliant. It is not as good for high-height playground equipment, and it can be swallowed by very young children.
Engineered wood fiber is an economical playground surfacing that is growing in popularity. It has high impact absorbing qualities, and has a firmer slip-resistant surface that meets accessibility guidelines. The natural wood is engineered to knit together and form a surface soft enough to cushion falls and can be made firm enough for wheelchairs. Sommars said he and his crew try to keep the playground surfaces at a 12-inch depth — through raking and adding to certain areas, especially under swings and other playground equipment; or the material can be poured in-place, somewhat like a track-like soft rubber-like matting.
In other matters, two school board members — Joan Adam and Cari Leidholt — took their oaths of office, each beginning a new term. Leidholt was later voted in to take over as board president, the third time she has held the position. The previous president was Randy Hartman. Dan Cronin is the new vice president.
The board approved the final reading of the high school and the middle school student handbooks. The 79-page Special Education Comprehensive Plan — with no changes over last year — was also approved. The every-three-year mini busing service contract was approved, at $2.50 per mile with a 380 miles minimum.
A somewhat larger turnover of personnel was seen last year, with a great many of these due to retirements and teacher’s families moving out of the district. Information on the many new individual staff members will be provided in the next month. Superintendent Kelly Glodt said he was happy with the fine roster of new people.
The board meeting concluded with an executive session, covering school safety and security. No action was taken after the executive session.
