The Pierre Fire Department Dive Team Monday morning recovered a man submerged in the Missouri River near the Fort Pierre boat ramp and dock that is on the Missouri River about a half mile north of the mouth of the Bad River in Fort Pierre.
The man's condition was not immediately released officially. He had been in the water for perhaps a half hour, according to emergency responders.
Pierre Fire Chief Ian Paul said the 911 call came in about 7:50 a.m., Monday, July 27, reporting that an unoccupied pickup truck and empty boat trailer were parked, backed down the ramp.
An unoccupied boat was drifting downstream.
The Pierre Rescue team, which includes divers and the department's dive and rescue boat and volunteers from several agencies, was at the scene within about five minutes, Paul said.
"The Pierre Dive Team deployed a diver and recovered an adult male in the area of the boat dock," Paul said in a news release. "The victim was transported by AMR to the hospital."
Paul said the diver was in the water five to 10 minutes recovering the victim. Emergency measures, including CPR, were given to the victim at the scene, Paul said.
The ambulance took the victim to Avera St. Mary's Hospital in Pierre.
Paul said he could not comment on the man's condition.
The empty boat was floating downstream from the ramp and recovered, Paul said.
Chief Deputy Greg Swanson of the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office in Fort Pierre said he was on the scene about two minutes after getting the call.
He still was investigating the case Monday afternoon, including finding out from hospital officials or others whether the man survived.
Swanson said he has known the man recovered from the river “for 40 years. He has used that ramp before.”
The call came in “from a person who happened to pull into the (parking) lot and thought he saw a boat floating with nobody in it, south of there," Swanson told the Capital Journal. "He puts his binoculars on it and didn’t see anybody in the boat. So he looks over the hill and sees a pickup with a trailer still in the water and thought ‘that’s strange.’ So he gave dispatch a call.”
The call came in about 7:50 a.m., Monday, according to Pierre Fire Chief Ian Paul.
When he got to the scene two minutes later, Swanson said the empty boat “was quite a ways past the Bad River mouth.”
The Bad River is about a half-mile south of the boat ramp and dock.
On Monday mornings, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers typically does not let a relatively large amount of water through Oahe Dam’s turbines, so the current is not "huge," Swanson said. “So to get that far down there” would take a while, he said of the empty, floating boat. “I’m guessing he was under water for quite a while.”
Chief Paul said the Pierre Dive Rescue Team arrived on the scene perhaps shortly before 8 a.m. and the diver was in the water perhaps 10 minutes.
Swanson told the Capital Journal: “From the time we got the call to when they recovered him (from the water) was around 30 minutes.”
Also responding were the state Game Fish & Parks Department, the Stanley County Sheriff's Office in Fort Pierre, AMR ambulance service and the state Highway Patrol, Paul said.
The Pierre Dive and Rescue Team provides service to a wide area in and around Pierre and Fort Pierre.
