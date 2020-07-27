The Pierre Fire Department Dive Team recovered a man submerged in the Missouri River near the Fort Pierre boat ramp that is east of downtown Fort Pierre on the Missouri River.
Pierre Fire Chief Ian Paul said the 911 call came in about 7:50 a.m., Monday, reporting that an unoccupied pickup truck and empty boat trailer were backed down the ramp.
An unoccupied boat was drifting downstream.
Paul said he could not comment on the man's condition.
The Pierre Rescue team that includes divers and the department's dive and rescue boat and volunteers from several agencies, was at the scene within about five minutes, Paul said.
"The Pierre Dive Team deployed a diver and recovered an adult male in the area of the boat dock," Paul said in a news release. "The victim was transported by AMR to the hospital."
Paul said the diver was in the water five to 10 minutes recovering the victim. Emergency measures, including CPR, were given to the victim at the scene, Paul said.
The ambulance took the victim to Avera St. Mary's Hospital in Pierre.
No information on the victim's condition was available immediately.
An empty boat was floating downstream from the ramp and recovered, Paul said.
Also responding the state Game Fish & Parks Department, the Stanley County Sheriff's Office in Fort Pierre, AMR ambulance service and the state Highway Patrol, Paul said.
The Pierre Dive and Rescue Team provides service to a wide area in and around Pierre and Fort Pierre.
