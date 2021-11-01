The Pierre Community Dog Park Committee pulled in $616 with their 5K Haunted Doggie Hustle on Saturday, but the group is still raising money towards its needed $10,000 for the park’s next step.
The run and walk received about 45 registrations, with 23 dogs — half in Halloween costumes — making their way around the 5-kilometer course beginning and ending at the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce building.
Committee member Paige Ferguson, who owns three dogs and supports the park’s construction, said the fence around the East Sully Avenue site is the group’s main priority.
“Once that is up, then people can start enjoying the park,” she said.
Ferguson said the fence’s estimated cost is around $10,000. The fence has double-entrance gates, where the owner and their dog can come in, close the gate behind them and then open the next gate into the park, preventing any unleashed dogs from leaving the area.
Ferguson anticipated volunteers would install the fence.
“We need fencing and that is a huge part, a very expensive part, of the project,” committee president Tarrah Sonnenschein said. “I am not just an individual community member who loves dogs. I really want to make this dog park happen. I love dogs. Dogs are therapeutic. Many, like energetic beagles, cannot be off their leashes except in fenced-off areas such as a dog park. I will spend a lot of time there. But, funding is huge.”
The project is the culmination of a public and private partnership. A citizen group brought the project forward and agreed to design, construct and manage the park. The city’s primary contribution is the two acres of land and a water line to the park. Pierre parks and rec. Director Tom Farnsworth helped with the preliminary cooperation and work.
Farnsworth said the park is a great idea and can’t wait for its completion. But he added he doesn’t know when that completion would come due to the committee’s fundraising needs.
In July 2019, the City Commission unanimously approved the park’s location, a city-owned two-acre park-zoned area a few blocks east of Downs Marina. The site is next to the Community Orchard, near the city park department building, which adds observation and security to the future location.
In September 2020, volunteers planted 16 trees, mostly spruce, as a natural belt providing a barrier for area residents. In May, volunteers and city crews planted 19 more trees, a mixture of Ponderosa, Black Hills Spruce and Colorado Green Spruce, with more trees expected to come.
A $2,500 grant from the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources helped pay for one set of trees.
“After the fence is up, then we have a parking lot and some covered pavilions planned,” Ferguson said.
She said the small shelters would keep dog owners out of the heat, rain and snow, while their dogs get free-run exercise and socialize with other dogs.
After the fence’s completion, other wished-for additions to the park include lights, water fountains and more. A fence dividing the park’s interior for large and small dogs is also a possibility.
Ferguson didn’t provide a completion date for the park since it depends on donations.
As for the committee’s first 5K fun run and walk, Ferguson found it went well.
“We had a great turn-out of families in costume,” she said. “Tarrah provided baked peanut-butter dog treats for all the dogs. We plan to make this fund-run an annual event. We hope to have more volunteers and runners next year… more fun activities for kids and pups. We do like to involve the dogs in the fundraisers and events.”
