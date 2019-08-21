It was a dog day of August on Tuesday in City Hall as volunteer leaders of PAWS Animal Rescue made a pitch to the Pierre City Commission for a larger place in the city’s budget for 2020.
The volunteers brought along a couple dogs and a carrier full of of a regal cat. The two sides did not fight. And the dogs and cat got along OK, too.
PAWS was one of several organizations asking for city funding on Tuesday, Aug. 20, as part of the Commission's early work on setting a budget for 2020 by Oct. 1.
A year ago, PAWS leaders asked the city for $4,000 and received $3,000 in the 2019 budget, said Melita Hauge, president of the nonprofit, told the Capital Journal after the meeting.
“This year we asked for $6,000,” she said.
Hauge was holding a black Springer pup, Kohl, at the Commission meeting. Another volunteer, Kristi, had Mollie, a beagle-cross, on a leash, holding her back from the cat in the carrier.
PAWS Animal Rescue is a nonprofit formed about eight years ago stemming from a local Humane Society that changed its name to be more locally recognized. In 2012 it built a $130,000 building — including about $85,000 for the land — “behind Walmart, off Airport Road,” at 1530 Lowell Ave.
The building began operating in 2013 and has the capacity for 14 dogs and about 40 cats, although it’s rarely that full.
The Pierre Animal Clinic is the “pound” for the cities of Pierre and Fort Pierre: stray dogs and cats are kept there for five days, if they are from Pierre, or three days if they are from Fort Pierre. If an owner does not appear, PAWS picks them up to keep them for longer at the shelter on the northeast corner of town.
Jen Uecker told the Commission on Tuesday that “since opening our doors in 2013, (we) have adopted out approximately 360 cats and 475 dogs up until the end of 2018.”
“Our medical bills each month run $2,000 to $4,000,” Uecker said.
In 2018, PAWS took in 61 cats and adopted out 64; and took in 88 dogs and adopted out 98.
Through June this year, 40 dogs in, 46 dogs out; 19 cats in, 22 adopted out.
Those are “staggering numbers,” Commissioner Jamie Huizenga told Uecker on Tuesday after her presentation. He said the city had worked with PAWS to find a good location for the shelter back in 2012.
It's a "no-kill" animal shelter and PAWS keeps animals until they find a home, Uecker and Hauge said.
They say that their cost to adoptive pet parents is less than most other such shelters in the region. And people often remark on how clean PAWS shelter is, Hauge said.
The shelter sometimes keeps a dog or cat for “seven, maybe eight months,” Hauge told the Capital Journal. Nearly always someone comes and adopts each animal that needs a home.
There are also foster parents for the dogs and cats, especially around birth time when they need a little extra help.
And some of PAWS volunteers do hospice care, taking in a dog or cat who isn’t long for this world, to give them a loving home for the last months of their life, Hauge said.
PAWS runs on about $165,000 to $170,000 a year, Uecker and Hauge said.
Much of the funding comes from a string of meals. The “SpayGhetti and No Balls” dinner emphasized a key task for PAWS: to neuter the pets they get.
A whole array of veterinarian services are given to each one so they are healthy. That's part of the cost, Hauge said.
As they left City Hall on Tuesday, the volunteers shouted out a reminder, that Sept. 9 is their annual Turkey Dinner Fundraiser.
There was a Mexican dinner fundraiser, an Italian dinner, Pizza Ranch held a fundraiser.
Volunteers organized an online auction, with all items donated.
Last year, the estate of a Halverson family given as a bequest to PAWS and the Marilyn Tassler Estate gifted $20,000 to PAWS in 2018.
There were several such memorial last year, one-time gifts and this year there haven’t been any so far, Uecker said.
Even with all the fundraising, “we just make it through the year,” every year, Uecker told the City Commission.
“We try to end up with about $5,000” to carryover at the end of each year, Hauge told the Capital Journal.
Three people work part-time as paid employees at the shelter, doing the cleaning and feeding needed each day.
Several of the approximately 40 people who volunteer time work for free at the shelter, often on weekends.
“Even if it’s an hour every Saturday,” Uecker said.
Hauge sends out regular mailings to about 140 people who are part of PAWS in some way or another.
“We are always looking for more people to get involved,” Uecker said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.