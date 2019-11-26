Holiday seasons are notorious for having an above average number of accidents. Thanksgiving is no different.
Here in South Dakota. personnel of the Department of Public Safety wanted folks to know they wanted them all to be safe.
Since 1982 the U.S. Department of Transportation has kept records of the holiday periods. For South Dakota, this holiday period is 102 hours, starting at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 27, and ending Sunday, Dec. 1, according to a press release from the SDDPS.
Last year there were 279 motor vehicle accidents, with 35 injuries and three fatalities in South Dakota. Of the three fatalities, two were not wearing their seatbelts, according to the SDDPS.
“Alcohol and speed remain the top reasons for motor vehicle crashes in South Dakota and almost 54 percent of this year’s fatalities involved people not wearing seat belts,” Col. Rick Miller, superintendent of the South Dakota Highway Patrol said in a press release. “It just takes one bad decision to impact many people and families.”
This year there have been fewer motor vehicle fatalities compared to the previous year. For 2019 so far, there have been 94, where at this point in 2018 there had been 116.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s forecast, based on their study from 1982 to now and having a 95 percent confidence level, estimates a possible 454 fatalities. Translated from data-speak, it could mean there is a difference from 341 to 566 in the number of fatalities. It should be noted the NHTSA uses a model that marks time until the following Monday - not South Dakota going to just Sunday.
Despite the day differential the idea is the same. The roads can be congested with extra travelers going extra distances to see loved ones. There was a forecast of snow all around South Dakota, but it has missed Pierre so far. With the wind always a factor on freezing the roads, caution is always advised.
Of the 279 crashes last year in the Thanksgiving Holiday, 15 percent happened around 5 p.m. in the evening according to the SDDPS.
“We know people are anxious to get where they are going; but it doesn’t mean anything if something tragic happens along the way,” Miller said. “It is not just about being safe drivers getting to your holiday destination, but also when you are traveling to other activities during the holiday period and, then returning home. Whether traveling just a few blocks or several hundred miles, staying safe is a must.”
