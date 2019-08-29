The city of Pierre is reminding the public that as of Tuesday, Sept. 3, the city’s yard waste and recycling bins will be located behind a gate at Pierre’s Solid Waste Facility on East Park Street. Also on Sept. 3, the recycling bin located at the Dakotamart parking lot will be removed.
City of Pierre residential utility customers can get a city-issued card to access the bins anytime day or night. Residential utility customers can get their access card by visiting Pierre City Hall or the Solid Waste Facility during normal business hours.
People without an access card will need to pay $3 per load to use the yard waste and recycling bins.
This change is the result of increases in operational costs and the lack of adequate financial support from local governments in the area.
