Donald G. Kietzmann, 67
Donald G. Kietzmann, age 67, of Mendota Heights, MN, died at home of a heart attack on September 16, 2019.
Preceded in death by parents, Ruth and Floyd Kietzmann, of Pierre, SD.
Survived by beloved wife, Mary; children, Jill (Dan) Korinek, Paul (Amanda) Kietzmann and their mother, Iva; 11 grandchildren; step-sons, Shawn (Sara), James (Katie) and Bryan Racine; sisters, Linda (Jack) Morgan, Lois (John) Downey and many other supportive relatives and friends.
Memorial Service was held in St. Paul, MN.
