Many blood drives are scheduled across the state in January. According to Vitalant recruiter Abbie Arneson there are two planned for the greater area of Pierre.
On Monday, Jan. 13, the Highmore Community Blood Drive is to be held in the Hyde County Auditorium in Highmore, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Peggy Fausett is the coordinator. For more information or to set an appointment (optional), call 605-852-2500.
On Tuesday, Jan. 14, the St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Blood Drive is to be held in the KC Hall in Pierre, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Carol Uecker is the coordinator. For more information or to set an appointment (optional), call 605-220-2012.
“In areas with harsh winter weather, cold weather and storms often keep people from donating blood,” said Travis Dressler, donor recruitment manager of Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services. “With fewer people donating blood, some parts of the country run the risk of having critical blood shortages.”
Vitalant provides a free cholesterol screening with each donation. Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian. To help speed up the process, donors can now complete their Fast Track Health History Questionnaire the day of their donation by visiting www.vitalant.org/health or via the Vitalant mobile app.
