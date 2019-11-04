In the spirit of Christmas, your local Menards home improvement stores are serving as a toy drive drop site. The company has participated in this event for a number of years now. Employees are excited to help put smiles on the faces of less fortunate children in the community again this year. From now through the end of November, the company will have a drop box near the exit door of all stores to collect new, unwrapped toys. These presents will be distributed by a non-profit organization within the local community. For more information contact your local Menards store general manager. In Pierre that is Josh Chamberlin at 945-5530 and the store is at 2010 N. Garfield Avenue. Menards has outlets in other South Dakota towns: Aberdeen, Mitchell, Rapid City W., Rapid City E. Watertown and Yankton.

