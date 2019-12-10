Paws Animal Rescue in Pierre is benefiting from the annual Taco John’s® Nachos Navidad® fundraiser that continues through Dec. 24.
Every year Taco John’s in Pierre partners with a charity during its Nachos Navidad holiday promotion. A portion of each Nachos Navidad purchase is dedicated to a local charity.
This year, the Pierre Taco John’s is partnering with PAWS Animal Rescue. Through Dec. 24, Taco John’s at 415 E Sioux in Pierre will donate a portion of each Nachos Navidad purchase, and will also collect change, with proceeds benefiting PAWS Animal Rescue.
The Rescue re-homes dogs and cats that have been picked up by Animal Control or surrendered to the shelter. Paws spays and neuters the animals and vaccinates each according to the appropriate age. The Rescue provides a safe place for these animals until a new home can be found. This is possible only by the generosity of people, businesses and organizations in the Pierre and Fort Pierre region.
PAWS, a 501©3 non-profit organization, has been in the Pierre/Fort Pierre area for 40 years. PAWS moved to their current location at 1530 N Lowell Avenue in 2012 where approximately a maximum of 40 cats and 15 dogs can be housed. Year-to-date as of October, 72 dogs and 66 cats had been adopted. The Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help care for the animals. Visit the website www.pierrepaws.com or call 605-223-2287.
