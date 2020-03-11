Donated trees for Pierre’s future dog park

The Central Board of Realtors is heading a fundraising campaign for trees to be purchased and planted in Pierre’s future dog park.
The future dog park is to be built next to the Community Orchard, which is run by the Girl Scouts.
“We are trying to sell trees that will be planted by the community orchard in southeast Pierre for our community dog park,” said Halli Holden-Wright, with Lee Real Estate. “We are in the beginning stages of fundraising. We are trying to use all funds locally.” They are trying to get the word out to the community about how everyone can help.
“The Central Board thought that a dog park was something missing from our communities. As realtors, we often show people who are considering a move to Pierre around town and introduce them to our many wonderful amenities. We get asked about dog parks quite frequently, and it was something we were missing. We felt we could take initiative and make this happen for our community,” said Holden-Wright.
The tentative types and numbers of trees includes:
- 17 Techny Arborvitae - averaging a mature height of 12-feet and branch coverage of 6-feet - $140 each
- 7 Fat Albert Blue Spruce - 25’x20’ - $200+
- 9 Black Hills Spruce - 30’x25’ - $170
- 6 Colorado Green Spruce - 50’x15’ - $170
- 6 Ponderosa Pine - 60’x25’ = $165
“The trees are being purchased through East Pierre Garden Landscaping. The cost of the tree also includes deer protection and irrigation." If you'd like to purchase a tree or donate to the dog park in any capacity, contact Halli at 605-222-3191 or Halli@leerealestatepierre.com
“We are wanting to break ground on the dog park this summer and have it completed by fall. Once the tree fundraiser is complete, we will begin fundraising for fencing material. Anyone who purchases a tree or donates to this project in any way will be recognized on our Park Kiosk that will be installed once the park is complete,” said Holden.
A future fundraiser at Pizza Ranch is scheduled for May 26.
Members of the Pierre Dog Park Committee are Dawn Tassler, Tarrah Sonnnenschein, Halli Holden-Wright, Guy Ferris, Jared Neilan, Kelly Stoltenburg and Amy Stoltenburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.