"Come wit it, now!"
Fans of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine" will have to wait until 2021 to hear lead singer Zack de la Rocha's lyrics to "Bulls on Parade" and the group's other hits in South Dakota.
The band had been scheduled to play at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on May 9 as a part of their reunion tour. This concert has been rescheduled for July 5, 2021.
"Rage Against The Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans," they announced on their website.
The band posted a statement regarding the matter:
"During this difficult time we also respect the fans who want their ticket money back. We’ve requested and confirmed that, as of this weekend, ANYONE who wants a refund can begin the process at your point of purchase. We sincerely hope that each one of you and your families and friends stay safe and well and that music is bringing you solace and inspiration. We look forward to seeing you. Brad, Tim, Tom & Zack."
Organizers said fans who already purchased tickets and want to attend next year's show should simply store their tickets in a safe place.
Rage Against the Machine, formed in 1991 in Los Angeles, California, is most widely known as a rock band with heavy hitting grooves, large stage sound and even larger stage presence with revolutionary and politically infused lyrics, sang, rhymed and often screamed by de la Rocha.
The band's lyrics do confront social and political issues from their time. Some of the issues from 30 years ago are still issues today.
Now, after an eight year break, before SARS-COV-2 descended on the world, the band wanted to do a world reunion tour.
