Dorothy “Dottie” Jean Baade, 75
Dorothy “Dottie” Jean Baade, 75, of Pierre, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Avera-St. Mary’s Hospital. Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00pm, Monday, September 9, 2019 at Feigum Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00am, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Feigum Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Dottie was born on August 16, 1944 to Lionel and Ragnild (Olson) Sanderson in Vancouver, WA. Her family soon moved to Newtown, ND where she grew up. Dottie spent much of her childhood helping to raise the family – babysitting her siblings and helping her mom work at the Restaurant. Dottie gave birth to one very special girl Donna Mae on November 8th, 1962. She was and always will be the light of her life. Dottie married Elmer Semmler. The couple resided in New Mexico where they worked for a seismograph company. She was quite proud to be able to claim that she could put together a 99 trace cable – a mighty feat for this little lady! Dottie enjoyed a well kept home. She was always busy cleaning, decorating, wallpapering, and painting the house – in and out. Dottie had a huge heart and loved giving to St. Jude, St. Joseph Indian School, and Boystown, among many other charities. She was a little lady with a very loving heart! She loved the color orange, a good cup of coffee, talking on the phone, John Wayne movies and other westerns, and most of all – a good dance! At one of these good dances (during the Vietnam Memorial Dedication events), she met “her tall cowboy”, Darrell Baade. They married on August 19, 2005 and enjoyed dancing the years away. As her health deteriorated and dancing had to be put on hold, she required some in home care. An angel by the name of Wendy Chekpa came into her life. Wendy and her children Dominic, Christian, Orion, Olivia, and Averie became a beloved part of her life that Dottie’s family is very thankful for.
Later in life Dottie became a born again Christian and took great joy in the hope of her savior Jesus Christ. As she went to be with him on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, we can imagine the new dance that she has begun as she awaits those she’s left behind: her husband Darrell Baade of Pierre; children: Donna Schneider of Watertown, SD, Loretta (Chris) Bell of Fort Morgan, CO, Cindy (Richard) Smith of Rapid City, SD, Mary (Scott) Schaefer of Pierre, SD, Lezlie (George) Loomis of Happy, TX, Myron Weltikol, Shannon Weltikol, and Deon Weltikol; grandchildren: Sheldon Schneider, Savanna Schneider and host of beloved step grandchildren; great grandson Riley Schneider; brother Robert (Lynn) Sanderson of Minot, ND; nephews: Tony Vondall and Ronald (Kim) Sanderson Jr.; nieces: Agnes Vondall, Lynette (James) Azure and Jeanette (Vincent) Malnourie; along with a host of cousins and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Shawn Schneider, and brothers Ronald Sanderson and Duane Sanderson.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
