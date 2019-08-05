The vehicle count is up slightly over 2018 in the first three days of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, with 167,014 vehicles entering Sturgis from Friday, Aug. 2, through Sunday, Aug. 4, up 3.3 percent from the 161,696 counted the same three days in 2018, said Kristi Sandal, spokeswoman for the state’s Department of Transportation.
Since 1990, the DOT has counted vehicles entering Sturgis during the Rally, expanding from seven days to 10 days in 2015, the 75th anniversary.
This year is marking the 79th anniversary of the first Rally held in 1938 when only nine motorcycles were there.
DOT counts vehicles by the rubber hoses across driving lanes; two axles means one vehicle, whether motorcycle or pickup truck. Semi-trucks get counted as 2.5 vehicles. Each time a certain vehicle leaves Sturgis and returns and re-enters, during the Rally, it gets counted again as an entrance.
The system can’t measure, of course, how many people are on or in any vehicle. But it’s been a constant measure of Rally activity for 30 years.
In 2016, the fewest vehicles were counted since counting began in 1990: 329,789 for the seven main days of the Rally, Monday through Sunday.
That was the lowest since 356,954 in 1991.
DOT uses 23 rubber “road tubes,” to do the counting, covering every entrance to the city.
The record high for the seven-day official count was 604,441 vehicles in 2000, the 60th anniversary of the Rally that began in 1938 and skipped two war years, 1942 and 1943.
The 75th anniversary in 2015 saw 510,749 vehicles counted during the seven days.
That was the year DOT began counting vehicles in the days before the then-official Monday opening;but it continued reporting the seven-day total to give a comparative figure. This year is the 79th anniversary of the first Rally, and apparently the 80th Rally, according to histories provided by Rally organizers.
The three days of vehicles counted so far for 2019 won’t count for the seven-day total which begins Monday, Aug. 5 and will continue through the last day, Sunday, Aug. 12.
The Rally itself and the city of Sturgis, do their own Rally count, estimating the people who attend, using a complicated formula that uses DOT’s vehicle counts, as well as the use of city water, sewer and electricity, garbage pickup, sales taxes collected and actually counting heads in the big photograph taken every Rally on the same day on main drag. That estimate usually isn’t figured and reported until sometime in September or October.
Christina Steele, city spokeswoman, says city officials expect more people this year, more than 500,000, compared with about 495,000 people estimated in 2018.
The record attendance was 738,000 estimated in 2015, the 75th anniversary.
By another count, this year’s Rally is yielding quite a bit more serious drug arrests and overall citations, according to the state’s Department of Public Safety, which includes the Highway Patrol.
For the 48 hours, from 6 a.m., Saturday, to 6 a.m., Monday, Aug. 5, there had been 45 felony drug arrests made in Sturgis and in the larger Rapid City district, compared with 21 for the same period in 2018, according to Tony Mangan, spokesman for DPS.
Total citations for the two days were 400, up from 284 a year ago; DUI arrests were pegged at 51, up from 36 in 2018. There have been no traffic fatalities, compared with 2 by this time in 2018.
The Rally means a great deal to Sturgis and the region, according to figures from Steele: net profit from the Rally to the city of Sturgis has increased from about $430,000 in 2011 to a high of $1.636 million in 2015 and was at $1.4 million in 2018.
