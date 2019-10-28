Doug Clark selected as new Deputy Secretary of Corrections

Doug Clark has been named as Deputy Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Corrections (DOC), replacing Laurie Feiler, who has announced her retirement effective in December.
Clark, a 25-year DOC veteran, currently serves as the executive director of the Board of Pardons and Paroles.
“I express my thanks to Laurie Feiler for the unparalleled work on policies, population projections and legislation she has done for the department over the past 35 years, and to Doug for taking on the many responsibilities that come with this position,” said Mike Leidholt, Corrections Secretary. “Doug will benefit greatly in his new role from having Laurie serve as his supervisor and mentor in recent years, as well as his extensive history with the department.”
In 1994, Clark began as a correctional officer at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls. In 2002, he moved to the Parole Division. In 2008, he became the director of field operations of Parole Services. In May 2015, Clark was appointed executive director of the South Dakota Board of Pardons and Paroles. He represented South Dakota on the Interstate Commission for Adult Offender Supervision (ICAOS), including serving as chair of the ICAOS Rules Committee and on the ICAOS Executive Committee.
