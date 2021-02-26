100 Years Ago
The first definite move to connect up the western and eastern parts of the state by bridges over the Missouri River was taken by the Senate last night when a bill was passed directing the tax commission to levy a tax of one-tenth of one mill to create a fund for this purpose. This is the first real indication that a long-cherished dream of the people of the state will come true and the first to bring to a reality the plans of former administrations which have had the plan under consideration. The ultimate object of these plans is to build at least three bridges over the barrier that has made an “east of the river” and a “west of the river” division on almost everything. One of these bridges is to be in the south, one in the middle and one in the north part of the state. It is probable that the first bridge will be built in the south and it is believed the first should go through for the sole purpose of “bringing the Rosebud country back into South Dakota.” Many say it has been a part of Nebraska too long. The bill passed with little opposition to it and it is believed the House will put it through with as little difficulty.
50 Years Ago
A disagreement that company officials called a “walkout” but union representatives termed a “lockout” resulted in the absence of 25 operators from the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company’s Pierre office Tuesday. G. A. Mischke, a company spokesman, said the operators walked off the job Tuesday morning. He said the dispute involved the taking of customers’ calls by management personnel. “We’ve always held that telephone customers should be answered as soon as possible when they dial, ‘0’,” Mischke said. “They are protesting the fact that managers were answering the phones during peak-load periods.” Jay Klauer, international representative of Communications Workers of America, said the operators of Local 7502, “did not leave of their own accord.” “It was a lockout,” Klauer said in a telephone interview. “We’ve been filing many grievances that have not been resolved.” Klauer said some CWA employees have been laid off recently and that management personnel have been “doing craft work” by answering customers’ calls. Mischke said the telephone company was willing to negotiate with members of the union but had not been approached by union representatives. He said the company would attempt to provide the best possible service with supervisory personnel.
25 Years Ago
The state change in insurance processors will cut 18 jobs in Pierre. The company that processes the state government employee health claims and worker’s compensation claims has been changed to Blue Shield of South Dakota. This means that the present company, Philadelphia American Life Insurance Company, will close its Pierre office and 18 jobs will be lost. Blue Shield's bid was $3.3 million less than the bid from Philadelphia American, saving the state $1.1 million a year for the three-year contract. But the decision was based on a variety of factors, not just the price tag. Criteria such as quality of service, capability to prove a smooth transition, capacity and resources to handle the state’s business were also evaluated. The claims will now be processed in Sioux Falls, where Blue Shield already has an office established. The employees at Philadelphia American’s Pierre office are local residents and though there are other filing offices within the company, those offices are located in Waco, Texas and Racine, Wisconsin making job transfer unlikely.
