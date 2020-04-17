125 Years Ago (1895)
John Fitzgerald, our efficient weather observer, it transpires, is a gentleman of some note in the country. He has been in the service some 22 years and has been stationed at different points from the Atlantic to the Pacific coasts, including the south. He has held the weather stations at such important points as Detroit, Atlanta, Davenport and San Francisco, besides being in charge of the printing office of the bureau at Washington City, and withal, is considered one of the best observers in the country. For years he umpired base ball games in the national league and could no doubt get a position of this kind again if he were willing to give up his present occupation. He has too much regard for his personal safety, however, to umpire in an amateur game, which will deter our local nine from securing his services the coming season, unless they provide him with a full armament of guns, revolvers and bowie-knives for self-protection.
A large Russian thistle was found at Ordway a few days ago in a wire fence and attached to the center of the thistle was this letter: “Bismarck, N.D., February 6, 1895. - Here I am set adrift in a storm. Whoever finds me, please report me to J. S. Clark, Bismarck, N.D.” This makes a distance of about 160 miles the weed has traveled, scattering its seeds. Probably in its rambles back and forth across the prairies, the weed has traveled several hundred miles more than the distance from Ordway to Bismarck.
Seldom is it given to any locality to witness a sadder scene than that which occurred in Blunt a few days ago, the funeral of both Mr. and Mrs. Phelps Moore, formerly of St. Paul. The couple came to Blunt a year ago and had just moved a house on to a claim, preparing, as the old gentleman said, to spend their last days, “a sunny old age in a sunny state.” Three weeks ago, Mr. Moore was thrown from a wagon by a runaway team and severely bruised. In caring for him, his wife was worn out and pneumonia set in. From the first each expressed a willingness to die if the other should die. Mrs. Moore died first, and 18 hours later her husband followed her. An only son from St. Paul arrived a few hours after their deaths.
It always seemed that if the twin cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis should put their shoulders to the wheel with Pierre and the Black Hills; they would not be so long in securing a railroad from this city to the Hills. The great benefits of such an enterprise have been acknowledged for years and still no concerted action has been taken to bring it about. With all the wealth in the twin cities and the Hills the question of sufficient capital to construct and equip the line should be easily solved and the return would surely pay one hundred-fold on the investment. This delay in the matter can present no excuse, St. Paul and Minneapolis, Pierre, the Black Hills, South Dakota - in fact the northwest - need such a road and the delay in its building is retarding the prosperity of all hands concerned.
The Governor has appointed Friday, April 19, as Arbor Day and urges everyone to spend the day planting trees and shrubs and otherwise beautify and improve their surroundings. The suggestion is a good one and if religiously followed each year would soon work a wonderful change upon the face of nature.
