100 Years Ago
William “Buffalo” George is again the central figure in a horse stealing case, if one can believe such evidence as is now in the hands of the authorities. “Buffalo” is at this time a paroled prisoner from the penitentiary at Sioux Falls, where he has during the past years served several terms for stock rustling. During the latter part of February about 90 head of horses were taken from near Gann Valley in Buffalo County, brought through Hughes and Stanley Counties, and then distributed to points in Hughes and Stanley counties and on the Brule Reservation. In early March, George Goodwin and Jack Stevenson were arrested, plead guilty to grand larceny, and were sentenced at Gann Valley to the pen at Sioux Falls. Silas Baldwin of Stanley County is now in jail and Sheriff Samis and the state officers have warrants and are looking for “Buffalo” and Elmer Zigler. Zigler is also an old offender, though during the past few years had apparently been walking in the straight and narrow path. Warrants have also been issued for eight or nine other people besides those mentioned. Baldwin has waived examination and has been bound over to the circuit court. Some of the stolen horses have been recovered, and the authorities anticipate an early windup of the entire affair.
