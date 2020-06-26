Down by the Old Missouri - lavender & baseball & a quilt

125 Years Ago (1895)
A housekeeper keeps her rooms free from flies with the following recipe which is said to be simple and effective: “My remedy is a very simple one and I learned it years ago from my grandmother, when I used to watch her putting bunches of lavender flowers around to keep the flies away. My method is simple. I buy five cents worth of oil of lavender at the drug store and mix it with the same quantity of water. Then I put it in a common glass atomizer and spray it around the room wherever the flies are apt to congregate, especially in the dining room, where I sprinkle it plentifully over the table linen. The odor is especially disagreeable to the flies and they will never venture in its neighborhood, though to most people it has a peculiarly fresh and grateful smell.”
Most all of the state house officials have at some period during their career been actively engaged and ardent admirers of the national game. This spirit bubbled over in the shape of a challenge last summer to cross bats with the bankers, which resulted in the inglorious defeat of the state officials. Nothing daunted, however, and wishing to retrieve their former prestige they have intimated in unmistakable terms to the county officers their superlative qualities as base ball players. The county officials take issue with the state executives and the question will be settled on the ball grounds by the park in the near future. The court house people maintain that the challenged party has the right to select the umpire, and with this in their favor it will undoubtedly be a hot game.
Lawn tennis seems to be the popular game this year and the tennis grounds near the Shubert block are crowded with players every evening. There are a number of good players in the city and a tournament is spoken of. This would prove interesting and give some of the players a chance to show their metal.
Night Police Johnson dislocated his arm Monday while trying to domesticate a refractory equine. Fred is all right as a guardian of the peace but as a bronco “buster” he is not an unqualified success, and the strong arm of the law is bathed in arnica.
The steamer Castalia which has been held up for a financial obligation for several days went down the river yesterday, a settlement of some kind having been affected.
The board of equalization composed of the mayor, the city auditor and assessor have been at work all week on equalizing the tax assessments. There is not as many complaints as usual from tax payers this year and the assessment promises to be very satisfactory to everyone. The full returns will be published in the next issue.
The W.C.T.U. held a meeting at the home of Mrs. H. D. Jennings Tuesday afternoon, to complete the arrangements for the picnic in the park on the Fourth of July. It will be a basket picnic to which the public is invited. Everyone is requested to bring sufficient lunch for his party. The ladies will serve ice cream, lemonade, etc. during the day.
A little girl in this city on returning from Sunday school last Sunday was interrogated as to the service and in answer to the question of what was the subject of the lesson replied, “Jesus ascended, and he’s going to send us a quilt.” “A quilt,” repeated the astonished mother, “surely you don’t mean that?” “Yes,” assured the little one, “the teacher said he was going to send us a comfort, and a comfort and a quilt is the same thing.”
