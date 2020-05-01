125 Years Ago (1895)The May number of the Midland Monthly Magazine [Des Moines, IA] containing the write-up of Pierre by Dr. D. W. Robinson, is received. The article is embellished by some 10 views in and about the city, which are done in fine half-tone from photographs. The article starts in by giving the fact apparent that this was once the site of a city the inhabitants of which flourished many ages ago. Then by successive stages the importance of Pierre’s location as a center for human habitation is brought down from its earliest visitation by the whites — the Clark and Lewis expedition of 1805 — to the present. A review of all that is most interesting and worthy of notice is then made, including our already famous hot mineral artesian water and natural gas and the benefits presented for health seekers. The author has done full credit to himself and the city through his efforts, while the Midland Monthly has won a host of friends in this section, who will hereafter regularly read its interesting pages. The Free Press hopes to soon complete arrangements by which it can reproduce the Pierre article complete, together with the cuts, as an illustrated supplement.
It is said that there will be no business transacted at the spring term of the federal court in Pierre. There is nothing startling in this information, however. There has never been a term yet that Pierre has received a small portion of the court business that belonged here, and we presume, as long as Edgerton holds down his job, that such will be the case. The only reason, evidently, that Deadwood got a respectable amount of business at the last two terms held there was because Judge Dundy, of Omaha, presided. He wouldn’t adjourn everything to Sioux Falls, which fair disposition on his part called down on him a blistering wrath.
On Saturday afternoon and evening May 4, under the Pierre National Bank, there will be a sale of young chrysanthemum plants and refreshments of ice cream and cake preparatory to “The Chrysanthemum Show” next November. Come out everyone who loves flowers. It is planned to make this the best flower show ever held in the state. There will be between 25 and 30 prizes given of cash, rare plants, books, etc. offered for the best display, largest blossom, choicest collections, greatest variety, etc. Come out next Saturday and get young plants cheap and make preparations to compete for a prize. Printed directions for the plants will be given each purchaser.
A stone crosswalk has been put in at the Dakota Avenue crossing on Pierre Street. This is a great improvement over the board crossings and while a little more expensive as first cost will prove cheaper in the long run.
The probabilities are that the city will make no public demonstration on the Fourth of July, but will bend its efforts in that direction to the entertaining of the state encampment of the Grand Army of the Republic, Women’s Relief Corps and Sons of Veterans, which occurs in this city June 5, 6 and 7.
The retail merchants and wholesale dealers have been very busy of late with spring and summer merchandise, and business in all lines is steadily on the gain.
The sale of a certain article or the volume of business transacted by a merchant is greatly increased by a small amount of advertising now and then attractively inserted in a readable newspaper. Our rates are reasonable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.