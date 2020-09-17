Down by the Old Missouri - rodeo trick rider Mattie Newcombe

100 Years Ago
Max Boeden of Harrold tells of his experience with a bunch of rattlers. He was hauling hay, and after going some distance, heard a rattler buzzing and tried to locate the reptile somewhere near the wagon on the prairie, but finally located it working out of the hay under his feet. He left the wagon in a hurry, and later secured a fork and heavy boots from the wagon and begun a search for the “rattler.” Before he had completed turning over the hay on the load, he had five dead snakes piled up, and brought in the rattles to show for his work. He had evidently forked them onto the load with the bunches of hay and did not know what kind of company he had until one of them worked to the surface of the load.
Everybody and his dog, automobile and kids from Pierre went to visit the Stanley County Fair. The new stock pavilion which Stanley County has erected makes a fine showing place for exhibits, including livestock. The principal attraction, as heretofore, were bronco busting and bulldogging steers. These have become so common and expected that they do not appeal to the crowds as much as they formally did. The exhibitions of this class of work, however, were fully up to the standard of the most complete wild west roundup, and those who witnessed these feats, if they understood the work, realized that they were seeing a great show.
50 Years Ago
Workmen of the Aberdeen Construction Company are currently engaged in earth moving in preparation of the construction of a 69-unit apartment complex to be built on the northeastern corner at the intersection of Church and Jefferson Avenues. The building permit was taken out in June by William Clark of Aberdeen for construction of two connected buildings, one roughly 109 by 94 feet, and the other 148 by 103 feet. The complex will be “C” shaped, fronting on Church Street, and will occupy 57,500 square feet in space. The brick veneer building will have two stories above ground, with no basement, and the value was listed at $650,000.
25 Years Ago
Boys tried to be like bronc rider Casey Tibbs. Mattie Goff Newcombe was the hero of many aspiring cowgirls. Newcombe’s expertise as a rodeo bronc rider and rodeo trick rider made her All-Around Cowgirl in 1927. It also earned her a spot as a charter member in the National Cowboy Hall of Fame in 1961. She’s since been inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame and National Cowgirl Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Center. During groundbreaking ceremonies for the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center on August 27, Newcombe helped turn over shovelfuls of earth to symbolize that construction will soon start on the center. One of the paintings on the outside of the building will be of Newcombe on a trick horse; the other painting will be of Tibbs on a bronc. A room in the center will contain memorabilia from Newcombe. “It means quite a lot to me,” Newcombe said of the rodeo center. Her memories, her life story, her medals and awards will be preserved for all South Dakotans in this room.
