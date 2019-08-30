100 Years Ago
One car to each six and one half persons in the state is the estimate of the licenses recorded for this year. Up to the first of July the licenses issued had gone to 99,884, and the hundred thousand mark is expected to be passed before the close of the year. One of the features of the showing is that the number of cars for each county show that the rural counties stand first in number with those containing the larger towns in the state marking a smaller showing. The record of automobiles per capita in different counties which lead, are Jerauld (4.24), McCook (4.30), Spink (4.39), Turner (4.40), Brule (4.44) and Hanson (4.46). These counties are in the lead, and Spink is the only county in the list where there is any town of more than 1,500. The rest of the cars are owned on farms and in small towns. These are the figures which have been prepared for the forthcoming review of the state historical department. The rain today changed the plans of a number of Pierre people who planned on driving to Huron today to attend the fair. Unless the rain is only local this will be true all over the state and the fair will suffer accordingly.
50 Years Ago
Highlights of City Budget-Mayor Godfrey Roberts said that the budget provides for a new warming house in the park, and funds for a new ballfield and additional park development near the bridge. $60,000 budgeted for 40 additional blocks of hot mix surfaced streets. This includes the Oahe Addition area in Northwest Pierre. Includes funds to continue Poplar Street south across the railway tracks and connect with Sioux. Funds to make a gentle “S” curve north of the Buchanan school. Funds for the city’s share (23 percent) of a $210,000 taxiway improvement project at the airport. Funds for relocation of the city dump on airport grounds. Funds for cleaning water reservoirs, high intensive lighting on Central Avenue and low intensity lighting on Grand. Funds allocated for a new water well and pump house. $95,000 to finish storm sewer project on lower Capitol Avenue. Funds to continue schooling program, additional police car, moving police communication system to tie in with the court house. New fire engine and some replacement hoses.
25 Years Ago
In the spirit of an old-fashioned barn raising, friends and family gathered during the weekend to build a garage for Shirley Becker. The workers were all friends of her late husband, Ron. Many were members of Resurrection Lutheran Church, where the Becker’s belong. The Becker’s son, a friend of his and their niece’s husband also helped build the garage. Many women supplied food for the workers. Shirley’s husband was going to build the garage last summer. He had all the plans made. Ron Becker, the state’s chief pilot, was killed April 19, 1993, in an airplane crash that also claimed the lives of Governor George Mickelson and six other men. After her husband’s death, the pastor at Resurrection Lutheran Church told Shirley that the men of the church would build the garage if she wanted it built. Dave Timmons, foreman of the building crew remembered the time Ron Becker had helped him and others. “In 1989, we put up our garage. Ron came over and helped me. This is payback,” said Timmons. Ron Becker had helped build an addition to Resurrection Lutheran Church. “Most of the people you see here are from Resurrection Lutheran, so they’re returning the favor.” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.