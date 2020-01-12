Down by the Old Missouri

100 Years AgoThe Scotty Philip buffalo herd, the largest body of native bison in existence, may become famous the world over and may be the means of establishing a moving picture studio in this locality, as a combination of moving picture concerns are now negotiating to purchase the complete herd from the Philip estate. If this deal is made, in all probability a studio for the making of western pictures in which the buffaloes will be featured, will be located near Fort Pierre and Bill Hart, Harry Carey, “Doug” and all the rest of the famous western actors may become real live people in our midst instead of merely “picture” players. If the herd is bought by the eastern companies, it is altogether fitting that they should establish their studio here and make pictures on ground roamed over by the buffaloes in their wild days before confined by man. The combination of prairie and rolling hills along the Missouri would offer many attractive settings for pictures and people locally and in fact all over the state and northwest, will watch with interest for the materializing of this possibility. The Scotty Philip herd is still several hundred strong in spite of the fact that nearly two hundred animals were killed at holiday time for market trade.
50 Years AgoThe cost of bringing utility services to development areas in the outlying sections of the Pierre city limits was revealed to be quite costly Tuesday night. Mayor Godfrey Roberts, Jr., said that a study completed recently by City Engineer Dave Padgett revealed that it would cost approximately $28,000 to bring water service to residents living in the Pierre Acres development within the city limits north of the present water reservoir. Of this amount, $22,800 would be for running pipe approximately 5,700 feet and $2,000 would be for a pump to maintain sufficient water pressure. The study had been requested by Albert Hartog, a Pierre Acres resident. “It is pretty hard to justify spending this much money to serve less than 10 homes,” said Mayor Roberts. The area is already served by REA with electricity.
Alex Smith, RR No. 3, Blunt man, had a “shocking” experience last night when he stepped off the curb at Highland and Capitol and received an electrical shock from the traffic light at the corner. Smith had grabbed the pole with one arm to steady himself while stepping off the curb, and as his foot touched a puddle at the curb, the electrical circuit was completed and he received the charge, police authorities said. He was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was examined and later released.
25 Years AgoState employees will get the same kind of salary increase they have received in recent years, the Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee decided Thursday. The committee took no formal vote on the salary package. But by making no move to change the package, the panel in effect approved the salary increase proposed in the state budget submitted by former Governor Walter D. Miller. The salary package calls for all state employees to get a 3 percent across-the-board raise in the budget year beginning July 1. Employees in the lower end of each pay range will get an additional 2.5 percent raise to nudge their salaries nearer to the estimated worth of their job. Salary increases will cost about $6.8 million in state general funds next year, said Pam Roberts, commissioner of the Personnel Bureau. However, the cost of the health insurance program for state employees and their families will drop by more than $3.3 million next year, Roberts said. The lower cost is due to a decline in inflation in health care and a number of changes made in the health insurance program, Roberts said. Five years ago, the state paid salaries that were 22 percent below the market value for similar jobs in the private sector, the personnel commissioner said. The state is now only 8 percent below the private market value for similar jobs, she said.
