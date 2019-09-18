100 Years Ago
Capital Journal Editorial: The amount of grief that telephone patrons have in this city trying to get calls is sufficient to increase the population of Hades very rapidly, if profanity producing experiences are to count. It is not altogether the fault of the girls or the wire or company’s fault, but there is a whole lot of fault that drives one to drink, nearly. Quite a portion of this trouble would be eliminated if the telephone company would issue correction sheets occasionally, if they do not see fit to publish directory books oftener than they do, so that patrons could correct their books by hand and bring them up to date. Today we spent about a half an hour calling a string of numbers and asking for offices, wasting our time and at the same time making the telephone girl a lot of trouble, trying to get a phone connection, but finally one of the people who answered told us the right number to call. It strikes us that this is a plan that the telephone company might adopt to good advantage and at the same time save the telephone girls a whole lot of work. If they do not want to go to the expense of printing slips, they might at least publish bulletins in the paper, giving telephone correction numbers. Service is what people want these days and most everybody loses their temper when they are confronted with some such troubles as we underwent this morning.
50 Years Ago
Stanley County voter turnout was light at noon today on the issue of a new $425,000 county courthouse and jail. The proposal, a split-level structure, would be financed by a 1.5 mill levy, which has already been in effect for several years and has already raised $97,829 for courthouse purposes. County voters defeated a similar proposal in March of 1968, which would have called for a bond issue to raise $625,000. [Next Day] A new courthouse for Stanley County was approved by a near two-to-one vote Tuesday. A bond issue for $325,000 drew a favorable vote of 365 to 192. The money will be added to $100,000 the county has in a building fund. Bonds will be retired in 20 years. The two-story building will get under construction next spring and may be ready for occupancy the following spring. The new building will replace one which has been in use for many years.
25 Years Ago
It was a case of “do as I do” and “do as I say” when Dr. Ron Theisz of Spearfish, one of South Dakota’s foremost soccer experts, conducted a coaching clinic in Pierre September 18. Theisz spent the morning in the classroom with participants, then took to the field beneath a hot afternoon sun to put the local soccer coaches through their paces. Eighteen local coaches became certified by participating in Theisz’s training. Several players also joined the clinic in the afternoon and participated in the hands-on drills. The Capital Area Soccer Association, which sponsored the clinic, has 11 teams, its highest number ever, playing this fall. There is one under-16 boys’ team, one under-16 girls’ team, two under-14 boys’ teams, three under-12 co-ed teams, and four under-10 co-ed teams. The latter constitutes the most teams the association has ever had in a single age division. Games continue on Saturday between the hours of 10 and 3 at the Oahe Softball Complex near the Izaak Walton League clubhouse. Four weekends of regular-season games remain. The goal is to have fields so Pierre can host tournaments as well as being home to an expected continued growth in the number of local teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.