Down by the Old Missouri

100 Years Ago
This year for the first time in the history of the state a woman appeared at the meeting of county auditors held in Pierre last week, as a member of that body, the one woman auditor being Mrs. Florence Bannister of Codington County. Incidental to this, but not connected with the recent meeting, it is interesting to know that the only woman acting as county treasurer in this state is in Jackson County. There are several women candidates for county offices in the election this year and the chances are that when the auditors gather again there will be more than one woman among them.
Bad River has been on a rampage Thursday night and today with the result that many houses in Fort Pierre are flooded, the water having reached a higher point than even the famous 1906 flood. Just before noon the water and ice were on a level with the foot bridge, but the water dropped about three feet by 2 o’clock although it was again rising at that hour. The Sylva house was one of the first flooded and one of the daughters was taken out of one of the second story windows today as a scarlet fever patient. Ice was up to the back of the Fischer store and water is in the cellar of the Huston House. The damage, on the whole, will be considerable to residents of the city.
50 Years Ago
Girl Scouting is 58 years old this week. Congratulations, Girl Scouts! Girl Scouts of the USA is one organization that is teaching youth the positive approach to responsible citizenship. Their theme for the next three years is “Awareness...Action.” During Girl Scout Week be aware of the active contributions the Girl Scouts are making in our community and throughout the country. Girl Scouts are participating in many civic organizations. This gives them a taste of public life and democracy before entering the adult world. The purpose of youth is not just to enter the “stream,” but to aim for a change for the better. Nyoda Girl Scout Council is only four years old. It has grown from a fledgling to a well-organized council. Pierre is one of the 35 Neighborhoods which include 3969 girls in 252 troops. Your local Neighborhood Chairman is Mrs. Rolly Samp who with other volunteers in our community is bringing this worthwhile program to girls.
25 Years Ago
The buffalo will soon roam. A bronze statue of a buffalo located near the corner of Main Street and US Highway 83 in Fort Pierre is in the process of being removed and taken to North Dakota. The statue had been at that location since 1985, outside of a log cabin that served as the headquarters of the National Buffalo Association. The headquarters closed as a result of the merger of the National Buffalo Association and the American Bison Association. “I liked seeing the buffalo and don’t want to lose it,” said Stanley County elementary school pupil Mendy Bartels. The buffalo had been nicknamed “Stanley” by students in the Stanley County schools. The school buildings are located near the statue and the school nickname is the Buffaloes. Many of the Stanley County classes used the buffalo when taking photographs, according to Kim Dowling, former administrative director of the National Buffalo Association. Many tourists stopped and took pictures of the buffalo, she said. “It was in a prominent spot. It was an eye-catcher,” Dowling said. The statue will be moved to the National Buffalo Museum in Jamestown, N.D. The late Roy Houck was instrumental in founding the National Buffalo Association, Dowling said. The association started in Custer in 1966 and moved to Fort Pierre in 1985.
