Down by the Old Missouri

100 Years Ago
Pierre is to have a community Christmas Tree this year. Like all Christmas entertainments should be, it is hoped to make it a festive time filled with the true Christmas spirit. There will be a program and tree at the auditorium Christmas night, instead of Christmas Eve as has been reported. Every person in the city is expected to take part in the event, and be at the auditorium that night. It is a community affair, and particularly the children should be there. The grownups will not be remembered with gifts, but there will be a gift on the tree for each child. A pleasing program is being arranged. And, among the numbers there will be three familiar Christmas carols as follows: “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear,” “Silent Night” and “Hark the Herald Angels Sing.” Hunt up these songs in your hymn book and be prepared to take part in the singing Christmas night.
There will be two basketball games at the high school gymnasium Friday night. The high school girls and the state house girls’ team will play at 7:30 and at 8:15 there will be a game between the high school and Indian school boys’ teams. Admission to both games will be 25 cents and tickets may be secured from high school boys and girls.
50 Years Ago
Santa Claus’s sleigh, disguised as a U.S. Air Force C-118 cargo plane, touched down at the Pierre City Airport Sunday and brought Christmas to needy reservation Indians of South Dakota. The four-engine craft carried the results of Teepee Two, a good will project of the California Civil Air Patrol. Members of the Pierre Civil Air Patrol and Pierre’s 147th Artillery Group of the South Dakota National Guard unloaded 10,700 pounds of donated clothes, food and toys. The donations were stored in the city auditorium overnight, and tribal trucks arrived Monday to take a share of the gifts to each reservation for distribution. The idea for the project was conceived a year ago, when in three weeks’ time the California Civil Air Patrol collected 13 tons of clothes and food for the Navajo Indian nation in Arizona. Vernon Ashley, coordinator of Indian Affairs in South Dakota, said, “The difference between this project and many others well-meant giveaway programs is that here we have had some advance planning to find out just where the needs are the greatest. Distribution of these items will go where it will be appreciated the most.” It was noted that the shipment was about 50 percent clothes, 30 percent food and the remainder an assortment of toys, blankets and general use items such as pots and pans.
25 Years Ago
Throughout all the changes Ken Beck has seen in the automotive industry in the last 25 years, one thing remains constant: White remains the most popular color for vehicles. Beck Motors opened for business 25 years ago where Fischer Rounds & Associates is now located. Three years later, the automobile dealership moved to its current location on east S.D. Highway 34. “People thought we were crazy. They thought we were moving out in the country,” said Beck, president of Beck Motors. But he thought the city would grow in that direction, and time has proven him correct. When Beck Motors opened, the dealership employed 15 people. It was typical to sell 20 to 25 vehicles a month. Now Beck Motors employs about 40 people and sells from 70 to 120 new and used cars and trucks a month. Most cars weighed almost twice as much as they do now, said Beck. Cars weighed about 4,000 pounds 25 years ago, compared to the 2,000 to 2,500 pounds that most of today’s cars weight. The metal in cars is thinner and aluminum is used in engine components, Beck said. “I think one of the reasons people are into new cars and trucks nowadays is the technology is so good,” said Beck. “Our technicians have to go to a lot of schools. They’re educated more than you can imagine.”
