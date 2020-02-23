Down by the Old Missouri

100 Years AgoThe basketball tournament for District No. VII will be held in the Pierre high school gymnasium, Friday and Saturday of this week. The winner of this district tournament goes to the state tournament at Huron on the 18th and 19th of this month. The tournament will start Friday evening at 8 o’clock. The first game will be between Pierre and Wessington. This game will be followed by a game between Gettysburg and Highmore at 9 o’clock. Single admission to these two games will be 75 cents. The winners of these two games will play the district championship game at the high school gymnasium at 8:30 Saturday evening. This game will be preceded by a preliminary game. Single admission to this game will be 75 cents. Extra seats are being built in the gymnasium. All seats are being numbered and reserved seats for the whole tournament will be sold for $1.25. Tickets for the reserved seats will be on sale by high school students Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week. These tickets will admit to all games of the tournament and ensures the holder of a seat to watch the games. The following high schools are in this district: Faulkton, Gettysburg, Wessington, Miller, Highmore, Pierre, Fort Pierre and Philip.
50 Years AgoThe hundreds of persons who troop daily through the state historical museum here have, perhaps without realizing it, been seeing a “new look” take shape. Under the aegis of energetic Dayton Canaday, director of the Department of History and executive secretary of the South Dakota State Historical Society, a new concept of the department’s function is emerging in the stately, colonnaded Soldiers and Sailors World War Memorial building which houses it. “We have one essential purpose,” says Canaday who has been on the job just over two years. “That’s to make this a research center. The society’s object is to collect, preserve and disseminate information on Dakota history. We’re trying to put more emphasis on the research aspect of our function.” When Canaday came here in January 1968, he found years of accumulated material uncatalogued and unindexed. Photographs are priceless and Canaday has launched an effort to obtain private photograph collections of historical importance. The department recently came into possession of a large collection of old glass plate negatives showing many early day scenes and people still unidentified. Another room is devoted to microfilm files, basically of the state’s newspapers-traditionally a major hunting ground for historical research. There are now more than 7,500 rolls of microfilm indexed and stored.
25 Years AgoThe Hayes Drama Club is the Energizer Bunny of South Dakota theater groups: It just keeps going and going and going. The Hayes Drama Club staged its first play, a three-act mystery comedy called “The Eager Miss Beaver,” in 1954. This was the beginning of a play performed annually, making the Hayes Drama Club one of the state’s oldest continuous community theaters. “It was just a big deal and it still is,” said Mildred Sandal of Pierre. She has acted in or attended each Hayes Drama Club production for the past 41 years and plans to attend this year’s play. This year’s production, “Deadly Ernest,” will be presented this Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 2:30, central time. The three act comedy features 14 characters. The plot concerns Henry who is homeless, girl-less and jobless. Henry believes anyone named Ernest or anyone associated with the name Ernest is out to get him. Henry returns to his aunt’s boarding house and everyone he encounters there has the name Ernest. Whether it’s 1954 or 1995, it’s best to arrive early at the hall and spend the time waiting for the play to start by reading the Hayes Gazette. The Hayes Gazette is the program and contains jokes and news from the Hayes area.
