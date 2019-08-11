100 Years Ago
An inquiry as to just what constitutes a dimmer for auto lights under existing laws, the attorney general holds that the “dimmer” which is subject to control or whim of the driver is not a “dimmer” in compliance with the law. That the intent of the law is for the protection of the general public, and that the only compliance is in a light which is actually, automatically and at all times deflects or diffuses the light. That the equipment of an auto with a device which is subject to the control of the driver and is operated to suit his whim or convenience does not in any way comply with the requirements of the law as it was amended by the 1919 legislative session. That the intent of the law was to provide safety on the highways, and that the only way this can be secured is through some device which works automatically and at all times and is not under control of the drive.
50 Years Ago
Out-of-state improvement and repair salesmen are fast-talking South Dakotans out of large sums of money, Attorney General Gordon Mydland said Thursday. Mydland said the itinerant salesmen operate just inside the law to make prosecution difficult, if not impossible. He asked South Dakota residents who are approached about such material to check prices with local businessmen. Mydland said that several complaints have been coming into his office of Consumer Affairs concerning sales of siding, roofing, awnings and combination windows and doors. John De Vany, commissioner of Consumer Affairs for South Dakota, said that while investigation of the reports are continuing, the best protection for the homeowner is to check locally prevailing prices before signing any contracts.
Six young people were confirmed at the August 17 Sunday service of Resurrection Lutheran Church. Reverend Keith Prekker confirmed Ray Schwellenback, Judy Knighton, Jennie Austad, Glenna Weaver, Debbie Musgrove and Kathy Musgrove. As part of the ceremony, the group planted a tree in the churchyard which will grow as a reminder to them of the day they became church members. Following the tree planting, a large group of friends and relatives gathered at Griffin Park for a picnic to honor the six confirmed young people.
25 Years Ago
Summer is a great time to go cruising, especially for people with customized or vintage vehicles. This weekend, the local Street Masters Car Club will host the fifth annual Dam Run in Pierre. Last year there were 58 participants, 38 of which were from out of town. Co-chairs Mike Suiter and Ron Mullivan expect a bigger group this year, since the event has grown every year. There are ways for the public to participate. The Show and Shine will be held on the drive in front of the Capitol from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Everyone is invited to view the cars free of charge and to cast a ballot for their favorite. A special category this year will be the Governor’s Choice, with Governor Walter D. Miller selecting his favorite vehicle. People do not have to be a club member to enter the Show and Shine at the Capitol. People may enter their cars by showing up and paying a $5.50 entry fee. The cars registered for the Dam Run may also be seen that evening at Farm Island from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Mulilvan said. Again, the public is welcome. There will be no fee other than the park entrance fee. Some of the members have customized vehicles; others like to restore vehicles. Cars, vans, trucks and kit cars can be found among the membership.
