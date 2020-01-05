Down by the Old Missouri

100 Years AgoThe Catholic Church was filled this morning, and many gathered outside when funeral services were held for James McCallag. The body was escorted from the Locke Hotel where it has laid in state, to the church by Pierre Post No. 8 of the American Legion and members of the class of 1920 of Pierre High School, who were former classmates of the young man. The scene was one of the most impressive ever witnessed by the people of this city and it is the first military funeral to take place in Pierre. An American Flag carried by Battery C of the 147th field artillery, which bore stains of its service in France, was draped over the casket and was a fitting tribute from the local legion to the deceased member, who saw service in the ambulance corps of the A.E.F. The body of the young man in whose honor the service had been held, remained at the church until this afternoon when John McCallag, the oldest son of Mr. and Mrs. McCallag arrived on the afternoon train. And so, it happened, as snow fell gently from above covering the ground with white, and with many friends gathered near, that taps were sounded and the mortal remains of James McCallag were laid to rest in the Catholic Cemetery with military honors.
50 Years AgoMost Pierre stores will adopt new hours according to an announcement from Tom Gleason, chairman of the trade Development Committee of the Pierre Chamber of Commerce. At a Wednesday morning meeting, approximately 25 Pierre merchants voted unanimously to change from a Friday night to a Monday night store opening, effective January 19. The last Friday night opening will be on January 16. Gleason cited the number of high school athletic contests in the Pierre trade area on Friday nights as one of the major reasons for changing to Monday nights. The Trade Development Committee of the Chamber of Commerce also passed a recommendation that downtown stores remain open regular weeknights until 6:00 p.m. A number of downtown Pierre businesses currently close at 5:30 p.m. while a few do remain open weeknights until 6:00 p.m. Gleason said the general feeling of most downtown merchants was that the added half hour would be much more convenient to those employed in state and federal offices.
25 Years AgoJohn Ries is happy to be in Pierre as one of the Department of Transportation’s newer employees, but he missed the barbershop chorus and quartet singing of which he as an active member in Aberdeen. On Tuesday night he hopes to take the first step toward bringing that nationally popular activity to Pierre. Ries has scheduled a meeting in the Shalom Room of Lutheran Memorial Church from 7:00 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday as an organizational and informational meeting for the formation of a Pierre area chapter of SPEBSQSA--the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America, Inc. Any men who might be interested in singing four-part harmony for fun, whether in a chorus or in a quartet or both, are encouraged to attend and be in on the “ground floor” of barber shop singing in Pierre. Ries said a typical evening’s practice would include gospel arrangements, old songs, and new songs. A permanent practice location, date and time will be discussed during the initial meeting Tuesday. “Come be a part of singing barber shop for God and community!” Ries says.
