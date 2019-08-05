100 Years Ago
Two of the aviators who will fly at the South Dakota State Fair on Aviation Day, Saturday, September 13 are native South Dakota boys. They are A. W. Stephenson and H. H. Rowe. Stephenson until recently a lieutenant in the air service, is a native Stanley County boy and was attending Chicago University when he enlisted. He has been nineteen months in the government service, nine of which were spent overseas as a “pursuit flyer.” He also graduated from several aviation schools. He was at the third aviation center, during the war at Issoudun, France and was assigned to the 25th squadron (pursuit) 4th pursuit group, 2nd Army, A.E.F. H. H. Rowe, formerly a lieutenant in the air service is the son of Fred S. Rowe, one of the old residents and pioneer merchants of Fort Pierre. Rowe has been 15 months in the government service and also graduated from various aviation schools. There was a shift in offices at the state house this morning, the highway department taking possession of the rooms formerly occupied by the state engineers, and the state engineers department going to the room on the main floor corridor, which have been occupied by the highway commission.
50 Years Ago
The Pierre City Commission Tuesday night gave approval to a set of building and housing codes. City Engineer Dave Padgett submitted housing and building codes, the first such that the city has ever had. Padgett said that the Housing Code had been prepared from samples from other cities and that it has been revised by the commission to meet Pierre requirements. The Building Code was essentially the Uniform Building Code (short form) and that the only changes were in lessening the amounts set out for permit changes. This code is used widely around the United States, and Padgett said both Sioux Falls and Rapid City had already adopted it. The commission gave approval to the two codes, which will now be submitted for consideration by the Housing and Urban Development Commission. When approved this agency, they will be adopted into ordinance by the commission. Mechanics ended an 18-day strike Thursday against Western Airlines and the company said it would resume regular service in seven days. Western Airlines agent Bill Brumbaugh in Pierre said today that service in Pierre would be resumed with all four flights on Tuesday, August 19 beginning with the eastbound flight through Minneapolis at 10:38 a.m. There were 150 strikers in the Twin Cities, and some 578 employees were affected in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Western, which serves 45 cities in 14 western states, Canada and Mexico laid off 6,000 employees because of the strike.
25 Years Ago
Residents in Fort Pierre and Pierre have joined hands to bring about Old West Days.
The event will be this Thursday through Sunday in Fort Pierre and will feature activities, music and fun for the whole family. “The response has been superb, both in Pierre and Fort Pierre. We have 99 percent of the businesses in Fort Pierre helping and a lot in Pierre helping,” said Fiona Harrison, chairperson of the Old West Days committee. About 31 different businesses, organizations and individuals are helping sponsor the events. About 25 people from Fort Pierre and Pierre serve on committees that deal with every aspect of the weekend. Many more are involved in other ways. About 30 people have volunteered to be “marshals” during Old West Days. Marshals will be at every event to answer questions, sell Old West Days t-shirts, announce events and help in other ways. Some businesses and organizations will have food booths. Other local residents will sell arts and crafts; some will be performing on the stage in the park.
