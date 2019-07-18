Down by the Old Missouri

100 Years Ago
Who and what is the American Legion? This is a question that is being asked very often lately. The American Legion is an organization of men who were in the service between April 7, 1917 and November 11, 1918, organized for the purpose of “Promoting One Hundred Per Cent Americanism.” Pierre post has a present paid up membership of over one hundred, and it is the ambition of the executive committee of the post to have a membership by November 11, 1919, that includes every serviceman in Pierre and vicinity. November 11 is “Armistice Day,” and is to be the official holiday of the legion, which in time will undoubtedly come to be a national holiday second in sacred memory only to Independence Day, or July 4. Pierre post wants to be the first post in the United States that can report a one hundred percent membership and Armistice Day has been set as the date by which that should be accomplished. Servicemen can apply for membership at the American Exchange Bank, by applying to Paul Dewell, financial officer of the post, or to any member of the executive committee of the post.
50 Years Ago
Don Wagner, Class A driver of (22) from St. Lawrence has held the lead in his class
longer than any other driver at the Oahe Speedway this summer. Harrold driver Sheldon Redding (11) and Wayne Manning (53) Miller intend to change all this and have been putting on determined surges to overhaul Wagner, and this week Car 22 leads Redding’s 11 by a single point, 128-127. Manning is not far behind at 111. Dennis Selting (18) of Faulkton leads everyone in the point averages with only 16 races to his credit, and has climbed to fourth place. Willie Yost, Miller (03) now holds a 160-124 lead over Bud Hoffman of Pierre (1) in Class B, as Hoffman continues to have engine trouble. He has blown up 4 to date this season and has six races left. Rudy Jacobs, Tolstoy Class C driver of Car 117 still holds a comfortable 106-62 margin over Ron Purkapile of Pierre (116), but Ron is just a single point over third placeholder Bob Hoftezier, another Pierre driver in Car 177. There are only 12 points separating second and sixth places in this class.
25 Years Ago
Victoria Blashfield is looking for help to save her great-uncle’s mural. The mural was painted by Edwin Blashfield in 1910 in the governor’s reception office. Because some find the alleged subject matter of the mural politically incorrect, the South Dakota Legislature passed a law during the 1994 session to have it removed or covered. Blashfield said she’s asking for assistance from wealthy patrons of the arts and national artist associations for financial assistance to pay an attorney to seek a permanent injunction. She said any financial assistance will help preserve her uncle’s work. According to some interpretations of the painting, a white pioneer is trampling an Indian who is clinging to the dress of an angel. The pioneer is also struggling with an unseen figure brandishing a knife. During his career, Blashfield painted 37 murals in Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Missouri, Wisconsin, New York, Rhode Island, Minnesota, Ohio, the District of Columbia and South Dakota. Of those 37 murals, more than one-third have been destroyed with the buildings that housed them. Victoria Blashfield, who lives in Mountain Home, Idaho, has been told that any attempt to remove “Dakota Struggling Toward the Light,” as it was originally titled, would destroy the piece.
