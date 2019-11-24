Down by the Old Missouri

100 Years Ago
Special Session of Legislature--Suffrage Ratification Gathering. The House was called to order by Speaker Benson, Prayer by Reverend Larsen. Roll call showed fifty-one members present, one less than a quorum. Several other members were known to be in the city. One member was known to have been invited out to dinner, and a facetious member suggested that it was not to the house of a suffragette evidently. A quorum later being present Mr. Van Able was elected chief clerk for the special session only and J. H. Wolf was elected bill clerk. A resolution was moved and adopted: “Be it resolved by the House of Representatives of the State of South Dakota, assembled in special session, at the call of the Honorable Peter Norbeck, Governor on the 2nd day of December, A.D. 1919 at the hour of 1 o’clock p.m. and a quorum being present.” Mr. Nordness moved that the rules of the House adopted at the regular session be adopted, which passed. Another resolution was adopted that no other business be transacted except for the consideration of equal suffrage amendment. The committee on privileges and elections introduced a bill ratifying the amendment, which was read the first time, it was then given its second reading. The House then adjourned to 10 a.m. the next day. The Senate followed a similar pattern.
50 Years Ago
The new Red Owl Family Center in Pierre will open sometime next April, according to Red Owl store manager Don Weist who made the announcement during a guided tour of the new building Wednesday evening. Weist conducted nearly 60 people on a 45-minute tour of the two-floor building, explaining where the numerous departments will be located. The first floor of the building, located on Sioux Avenue west of the federal building, will house the grocery section on the north half. This will also include a full scope bakery in the northeast corner. The south portion will contain household items, a 96-person capacity cafeteria and a Snyder drug store is located in the southeast corner. The building faces west with transport deliveries at the east end. The basement contains a clothing department, fabric shop, and a 150-person community room. There will be four check-out counters in the basement, and ten on the main floor. The building is probably the largest of a private business nature in the city, having approximately 73,000 square feet of space.
25 Years Ago
The only one who won’t enjoy watching the Christmas tree in downtown Fort Pierre suddenly gleam with lights is Scrooge. And he’s not invited, said Marty Davis. Everyone else, though, is invited to join together to begin the Christmas season in unity, as they raise their voices in song and witness the lighting of the huge Christmas tree during Fort Pierre’s first Christmas ceremony of lights on Tuesday evening. The event starts with the Stanley County High School Christmas Concert, which begins at 7 p.m. in Parkview Gym. After the concert is finished, the music teacher and students will lead the auditorium from Parkview to the tall Christmas tree at the intersection of Deadwood Street and Main Avenue. Everyone is asked to dress warmly and bring flashlights, as that part of the city will be dark as people make their way to the Christmas tree. Once at the tree, everyone will join in singing carols. A special guest will arrive and with the guests’s help, all the lights of the Christmas tree will be turned on. Then everyone can go to the Community & Youth Involved Center where Christmas cookies and hot cider will be served.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.