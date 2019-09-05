100 Years Ago
State Sheriff Shanks and a number of deputies were on the job last night in this city after violators of the automobile dimmer law and as a result a large number of people were placed under arrest and taken into court where they were fined by Justice Anderson. The state sheriff and his men were stationed at different points along Pierre Street and Capitol Avenue and after getting their victims, steered them to the top of Pierre Street hill where they were placed under arrest and told to appear before Justice Anderson where the states attorney, chief of police and other officials were on hand. The fines were generally $4.25 and court costs and up to date twenty-five have been placed under arrest and paid their fines. Cars not equipped with proper lenses were the principal offenders while two were taken on the charge of no number plates and one or two had no headlights at all. Three women drivers were among those arrested. A number of people were very indignant, and some took their cases to court this morning, but after trial the fines were imposed. In addition, city and county police authorities announced today that they will make a strenuous campaign against fast driving and that all drivers may be prepared for this. Fifteen miles in the business district and twenty in the residence district is the way our city speed ordinance reads.
50 Years Ago
Firemen battled for nearly two hours Friday to keep flames from a burning Goodyear warehouse from spreading to their Pierre store and an adjacent residence. The fire, reported at 4:46 p.m. Friday, burned a warehouse owned by F. R. Fackleman, totally destroying the building and about 1400 new car, truck and tractor tires. The fire was first reported when flames were noticed shooting up from the southeast corner of the warehouse. Fire Chief Bill Walker said that it had been determined that youngsters playing with matches had ignited construction paper at the corner of the old building. Heavy dense black smoke engulfed the entire area, and firemen used the department oxygen supply to clear their lungs. Fire Chief Louis Harding said that the contents of the building would be lost when he surveyed the scene Friday and took precautions to protect the Goodyear store two feet from the warehouse and the adjacent home of Russell Petersens to the south. Store manager Mike Schultz said today that all the tires were lost, and that the adjuster had been in to determine the amount. No dollar value has yet been set.
25 Years Ago
Memories of growing up in Pierre in the 1930s are included in a book by Marilyn Hansen Hagerty being published this month by the Grand Forks Herald. The book “Echoes,” is a selection of stories and columns written by Hagerty over the past three decades. A 1944 graduate of Pierre High School, Hagerty was in Pierre to attend the 50th year reunion of the class September 9-10. Her book includes stories of people who cope with the cold, farm accidents and illness as well as those who celebrate their work and their daily lives. It also includes a section on travel with stories about eating mussels in Brussels and bumping along with bicycles in Shanghai. Hagerty worked for the Pierre Capital Journal during high school and college days. In the introduction to “Echoes,” she acknowledges the help and support she received from the late Lois Hipple, who was business manager of the newspaper.
