Down by the Old Missouri

100 Years Ago
Dr. Embree, who has been in charge of the search for sunken treasure in the city park for several months’ past, has returned to Pierre from his home in Nebraska and now that the weather is again mild, will begin work again in excavating for the said treasure. Dr. Embree has two assistants here with him and they have secured a larger pump than was in operation this fall and will go to work at once. They were down a good many feet before stopping digging a few weeks ago. Dr. Embree, in speaking of his undertaking, said that some people said he was crazy and that he might be, but that he intended to spend enough time and money to find out whether or not there is any foundation for his belief that gold amounting to many hundreds of thousands of dollars is buried beneath a part of our city park.
The public schools have for some years planned to install a motion picture machine in the high school building to be used primarily for educational purposes. There are many excellent films and slides that can be used and will be used in connection with the teaching of literature, geography, history, science and other grade and high school subjects, and we are now able to join the list of progressive schools that have installed machines for visual education. The expense of such a machine as was wanted presented a real obstacle, but the student body and the teachers have for some years been gradually accumulating a fund to be used for this purpose.
50 Years Ago
It was practically like Christmas for Mrs. Frank Farrar, Tuesday at the Capital Club luncheon meeting of the year, as she was presented with gifts of four silver trays by members to be used in the Governor’s Mansion. Mrs. Farrar, in thanking the Capital Club members, said she was most appreciative of the gifts which would certainly be put to use in the serving of the various teas given by the first lady. As the last week of the legislative session draws to a close, members of the club are once again preparing themselves for their return to their hometowns around the state. At the meeting a document of courtesies was read thanking the various people who had extended their services to make this year’s Capital stay a pleasant one for legislators and their wives. In accordance with the document, the people of Pierre also wish to thank the legislators and their wives and families for sharing the past six weeks in our town. The friendships that remain long after the session closes pay tribute to those who spent six weeks of their lives with us in Pierre.
25 Years Ago
When she’s not talking politics or discussing her role as South Dakota’s first woman lieutenant governor, Carol Hillard delights in telling stories about her five grown children. Hillard, 58, says she sees herself as another working wife and mother trying to balance life between the home and office. But if anything happened to prevent Governor Bill Janklow from attending to his duties, she would be the state’s chief executive officer. Hillard looks at her ascension to the lieutenant governor’s office as a natural progression in her political career. “Being the first woman is certainly not a new experience for me,” she said. “This was just one more first that I was privileged to step into.” She was the first woman to head several organizations, including the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce, the Rapid City United Way, the Children’s Home Society and the state corrections board. She also was president of the Rapid City Common Council. “People in this state are wise enough to look beyond gender and to look at qualifications,” she said. The Senate has only five female members, four Democrats and one Republican. Only 19 of the state's 105 legislative seats belong to women. That’s two fewer than in 1994 and down from the all-time high of 26 during the 1991 session.
