100 Years AgoGovernor Peter Norbeck has set aside November 11 as a holiday in observance of the signing of the armistice upon this date in 1918. The proclamation from the executive chambers is as follows: November eleven in the year 1918 will always be recognized as one of the vital important dates in history. It marks the accomplishment of a great world purpose; the prohibition of the march of the goose-step over the whole of creation, the frustration of the designs of the Prussian outlaw, and the reestablishment of good faith among the nations. We are now arrived at the first anniversary of the signing of the armistice, and in thankfulness for the success of right over might and in full appreciation of the splendid achievements of our own soldiers and sailors, I, under the authority vested in me by law, hereby declare and designate Armistice Day, November 11, 1919, a legal holiday in and throughout the state of South Dakota and request that it be so observed. The cause of Freedom has again been vindicated; Liberty’s destiny is once more assured, and the American people may continue to live in peace and contentment. Therefore, on this anniversary date let us renew our pledge to one hundred percent Americanism and may each and every one of us do his bit toward maintaining our people free, prosperous and united.
50 Years AgoThe state’s 80th birthday celebration will begin in the State House Chambers in the capitol building at Pierre Sunday at 2:00 p.m. and will then move to the State Museum for birthday cake and punch served from the state silver. All South Dakotans are invited to attend the activities of this celebration. Governor Frank Farrar will attend the celebration, which is under the direction of the State Historical Society. Beginning with introductory remarks by Dayton Canaday and Leonel Jensen, society director and president, respectively, the program will include four dissertations on the statehood period and several musical selections pertaining to that time. In conjunction with the celebration in Pierre, over 700 Dakota Pioneers, born before November 2, 1889 in what was then the Dakota Territory, will receive honorary certificates. They will be signed by the governor and mailed November 2.
25 Years AgoThe Pierre Police Department is asking everyone to help have a safe Halloween. Some of the safety tips the police department recommends when trick or treating on Monday are: Wearing light colored clothing short enough to prevent tripping and add reflectors. Trick or treaters should also carry flashlights. Make sure children can see well through face masks. Accompany young children trick or treating. Youngsters should watch for traffic. Drivers should be on the lookout for children crossing the streets. Stay within the neighborhood and visit homes you know. Only give or accept wrapped or packaged candy. Examine candy before allowing children to eat it. Motorists are reminded to stop and allow pedestrians to cross in the crosswalk on Capitol Avenue between the Capitol and state office buildings. Complaints had been received that motorists were not stopping for pedestrians who wanted to cross the street, said Pierre Police Chief Bill Abernathy. Those in the city’s public works department trimmed trees to make the crosswalk sign more visible. Motorists need to stop for pedestrians, but pedestrians can’t stand on the sidewalk by the crosswalk and expect motorists to stop for them. They have to be in the street in the crosswalk, Abernathy said. Police officers will be enforcing traffic regulations at the crosswalk.
