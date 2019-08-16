100 Years Ago
The fourth annual Stanley County Fair promises to be an Event Extraordinary. Many hundreds of dollars have been expended for the three days exhibition and celebration. Stanley County has, during the past several years, proved itself to be among the foremost counties in the state in the livestock line, and its herds of pure-bred cattle have achieved a national reputation. Stanley County crops this year will be far above the average of the state and its small grain and corn crops are second to none. Unusual features of entertainment have been secured, among which might be mentioned a 25 piece uniformed band, merry-go-round, Prof Lionel LeGare with his mammoth spiral tower exhibition, the hay rack comedians, troupe of Belgian acrobats, dog and pony show, the Hawaiian Troubadours, acrobatic and exhibition flying by ex-army aviators, airplane passenger service, pavilion and bowery dances, the Three Brothers in acrobatic and head balancing feats, and numerous other attractions. Considerable time and money have been devoted to the Frontier Sports, the feature of which will be a three day bucking contest the winner to receive $200.00 in cash and a $100.00 bucking saddle to be presented by E. C. Lee, the Pierre saddler. Remember the dates, September 3, 4, 5 and be there.
50 Years Ago
The old Wilkes apartment house on Capitol Avenue north of the St. Charles Hotel, is due to go down. The building, long a landmark in Pierre, will be knocked down with a ball and crane in the next few days to make way for a new office building. J. Kenneth Kelley Construction Company is doing the removal and new construction work, and Bill Sahr is the owner.
The Pierre City Commission Tuesday night set next Tuesday as the hearing date on a public meeting concerning one-way traffic on the lower two business blocks of Pierre Street. Commissioner Clint Gregory said that changes to make lower Pierre Street one-way would not cost the city much, and that sentiments of approval had been given by many merchants and the traffic committee of the Chamber of Commerce. The proposal was offered to help parking in the downtown district, and next Tuesday was set as a hearing date, 8 p.m.
25 Years Ago
School is back in session and Pierre Police Chief Bill Abernathy is warning motorists to watch for children on the streets. “The school lights are now functioning which means a 15 mile per hour limit around schools,” said Abernathy. “We will be using radar and enforcing that speed limit.” Abernathy said motorists need to be careful, especially between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., over the noon hour and between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. as children are traveling between home and school and back. Abernathy also said he is suggesting a safety hint for parents who drop off and pick up their children from school. “Parents should park on the side of the street that the school is on,” said Abernathy. “That way we can keep those kids off the streets.” Abernathy warned motorists that children sometimes cross the street with little or no warning. “Kids sometimes just dart between cars to cross the street,” he said. “That’s why the 15-mph speed limit is so important. At that speed, a vehicle usually has time to stop and avoid hitting a child.” While school began today in Pierre, it doesn’t begin until September 6 in Fort Pierre.
