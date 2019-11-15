Down by the Old Missouri

100 Years Ago
The 1919 football season closed Thursday for the local high school when the Pierre team met the Brookings eleven on Hollister field in this city. “It was a great game,” is the universal comment heard yesterday and today in regard to the contest. It was in the minds of many football enthusiasts, the hardest fought game ever seen on the local gridiron, the two teams being exceedingly well matched and good clean ball played throughout the four quarters. The snow and cold were handicaps, which both schools had to contend with, and these conditions probably had something to do with the score being kept down as it was. The game ended with neither goal having been crossed and a score of 3 to 0 in favor of the visitors, who scored from a drop kick. Pierre also tried the manner of scoring but missed. The lone score was made in the second half when the game threatened to draw to a close without either side scoring. The two teams which met yesterday have been recognized over the state as among the best of high school teams and naturally there has been much talk as to state championship honors.
50 Years Ago
“Some high school girls have little or no physical activity in their daily routine,” states Miss Carol Pickering, head of the girls’ physical education department at Riggs High School, “so I feel that physical education should be required for girls all four years of high school.” Physical education is required in the 9th and 10th grades but it is an elective course for the other two years. The rewards for taking “gym” as Miss Pickering stated, are “one-fourth high school credit, a few score muscles, improved physical stamina and appearance and loads of fun and work.” When asked about space and equipment for girls physical education, Miss Pickering stated: “We could always use more room and some different types of equipment but the first on our list are tumbling mats.” Tumbling and gymnastics have become increasingly popular in the last few years. Team games rank high on the popularity list with high school girls. Basketball, volleyball, soccer, touch football and softball are all included during the year's work. These games develop sportsmanship and competence as well as physical education.
25 Years Ago
The state’s centennial celebration in 1989 was the last time the South Dakota Symphony played a concert in Pierre. Those in that audience will fondly remember the late Governor George Mickelson conducting the premiere performance of the state’s official centennial song, “South Dakota, My Dakota.” The symphony organization will return to Pierre on Friday, December 9, for another special occasion, playing a host of holiday fare just in time for Christmas. The South Dakota Symphony, based in Sioux Falls, began as a college orchestra at Augustana in 1922. It is the largest cultural organization in the state, supporting 80 professional musicians. The orchestra includes nine full-time musicians--the Dakota Strings Quartet and the Dakota Wind Quintet. Henry Charles Smith serves as the orchestra’s music director and will conduct the concert in Pierre. The musical mix of the evening on December 9 is certain to entertain those new to the symphony as well as those who are well versed in the majesty of its music. Johann Sebastian Bach’s tribute, “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring,” is featured on the same bill as “Frosty the Snowman.” The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Riggs theater. Tickets at $10 in advance are available at BankWest and Norwest banks throughout central South Dakota, First National Bank, American State Bank, Dakotamart, Economart and the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce.
