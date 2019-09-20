100 Years Ago
[Capital Journal Editorial] It would be interesting to know what a capital fight would cost if carried out now. These spasmodic entertainments in the early days of statehood were mighty expensive to the towns interested as we can testify from experience and bond record, but it did not cost the public anything then when thousands of people visited the prospective would-be capital towns and secured beds for twenty-five cents and meals at the same price. Just now, Huron and Sioux Falls are both getting some advertising on account of their $1 and $3 a night privilege for sleeping on cots. During our last capital fight in the last week some 1,500 to 3,500 people were cared for every night in Pierre, being more transients some nights than we had population. The editor of this paper booked every one of these people for a bed at twenty-five cents each, there being only one place for registration and distribution in the city. We would hate to try to save the capital now by parceling out beds for 3000 visitors in a night at twenty-five cents each. We are afraid that some people might have to pay Huron and Sioux Falls prices. But the capital fight is over, and the public can put up with the state fair and peace contests for the league of nations.
50 Years Ago
An 18-year-old Pierre youth was apprehended early this morning at the “half break in” stage by Father Peter Schwartz. Father Schwartz said that he heard a noise about 3 a.m. this morning and went outside to discover two young men at the side of his house. One was caught in a basement window and Father Schwartz recorded the act for posterity with his polaroid camera. He said that he has had two break ins before, and that the youths apparently thought he was out of town. He said that disciplinary action is being taken.
Most of Riggs homerooms entered floats in the homecoming parade, in one of several categories. They were joined by bands, horses and the Riggs High royalty in one of the best parades in Pierre in many years. The high school floats are judged in their categories, and the winners will be announced Monday. Pierre hosts the Aberdeen Eagles tonight in the annual homecoming football game, and most of the floats indicated that Pierre was going to dismember the Eagle team in short order.
25 Years Ago
A total of 2,963 pupils are enrolled in Pierre Public Schools for the 1994-1995 school year. The official day to take enrollment and report it to the state was September 30. The 1994-1995 enrollment is a decrease of four pupils from last year. The two classes with the most pupils are at the junior high. The seventh grade has 264 pupils and the eighth grade has 262 pupils. The combined enrollment of the elementary schools sixth grade classes is 261 pupils. This year’s senior class has the smallest enrollment in the school system, with 180 pupils. Enrollment by school is: Raber Rural School eight pupils, Buchanan Elementary School a total of 480 pupils, Jefferson Elementary School a total of 533 pupils, McKinley Elementary School a total of 199 pupils, Washington Elementary School a total of 347 pupils, Junior High School a total enrollment of 767 pupils and Riggs High School with an enrollment of 629 pupils.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.