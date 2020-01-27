Down by the Old Missouri

100 Years Ago
Yesterday, February 1, being the 15th anniversary of the establishing of a free delivery mail service in Pierre, the present carriers and their wives were entertained at a dinner party given by Mr. and Mrs. Albert Hegglund. The event was greatly enjoyed by all and among other reminiscences, the weather of the first three days of service was called to mind by the carriers who were in service then and are still serving in the capacity of carriers. They recalled that the thermometer was down to 28, 39 and 40 degrees below zero during those first three days of February 1905. The public generally appreciates the present weather, but it is doubtful whether it is more welcome to anyone than the mail men.
Over at Fort Pierre no one appeared to be willing to put up ice for the coming summer months, so the city took the proposition up and ice is now being cut and stored as a municipal venture. They have hired a manager to care for the business and the people of that town will be assured a good ice supply in coming months. The manager, who has charge of the cutting, will also oversee the sales and distribution of the ice.
50 Years Ago
Politics may be a man’s world, but Eunice Anderson and Dorothy Nepstad don’t think it should be. They are the only two women among South Dakota’s 110 legislators. Both are Republicans serving in the House of Representatives. “Has my sex been a handicap?” Mrs. Anderson, a Sioux Falls grandmother, echoed the question. “Why No. Let’s say it’s been an advantage.” Mrs. Nepstad, who manages the Mitchell office of U.S. Representative E.Y. Berry, said she believes many women are qualified to hold public office. “Of course, I don’t think anyone would say it’s particularly easy to be a legislator.” She added, “You must make decisions. You can’t pass.” While they believe women are capable of working alongside men in traditionally all-male fields, Mrs. Anderson and Mrs. Nepstad quietly disavow the militant feminists. “I want to retain the fact that I am a woman,” Mrs. Anderson said. “I must hold my own, intellectually and politically, with men, but I still reserve the right to be treated as a woman.”
25 Years Ago
Being first is an idea Randy Rivera likes. The Pierre man established a new record for the first person to camp out for Wegner Auto’s Blizzard Sale when he arrived at Wegner Auto at 10:45 a.m. Thursday morning. He brought friend Marlin Johnson with him, making Johnson the second earliest person to camp out for the Blizzard Sale. The previous record was at 10:05 a.m. Friday, said Jim Wegner of Wegner Auto. The sale begins at 8 a.m. Saturday. “I think the nice weather and great prices brought them out,” Wegner said of Rivera and Johnson. About 4,000 people are expected to attend Wegner Auto’s 18th Annual Blizzard sale, he said. “I’m crazy anyway, so for me this is a normal idea,” Rivera said. He’s (Johnson) my friend, so it’s the same for him.” Their goal is to be first in line for the vehicles they want to buy at the Blizzard Sale, Rivera said. Rivera has his heart set on a Toyota van. “I have to have a Toyota van. I have to be first for it,” he said. Johnson picked out a Chevy Celebrity as the car he wanted to buy during the sale. To while away the hours before the sale, Rivera brought Star Trek books, Flying magazines, a boom box and stereo. He brought pop and candy for snacking on, sunglasses to protect his eyes from the sun and an umbrella in case it rains. His wife will be bringing him food, a bed, an electric blanket to plug in at night to keep him warm and a Pooh bear. “I can’t sleep without that,” he said jokingly.
