General Manager Jen Uecker extended the Dairy Queen’s hours on Thursday night in the hopes of catching a last-minute rush for Blizzards following the T.F. Riggs High School football game and raising more funds through the locations fourth Miracle Treat Day. At the end of the day, Uecker and the location’s staff sold 5,401 Blizzards and Blizzard coupons, with $1 from each sale going to the Children’s Miracle Network at Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls.
“It was fall instead of summer, cold and windy, and still drive-thru only, but the Pierre and Fort Pierre Area just didn’t care,” Uecker said about public support despite the weather. “Just look at that total. Once again, we are humbled by your generosity and your empathy. From all of us at DQ, thank you,” Uecker said.
The location’s previous treat days came in July. So the October weather and Thursday’s high winds may have impacted the final numbers. In 2018, the location sold 6,620 Blizzards or coupons, 6,702 in 2019 and 7,060 in 2020.
“Back in February, the corporation had to make a decision to hold the event again in July or later. They didn’t know the future COVID climate at that time. The lateness in the year affects the day, and it’s a school day,” Uecker said.
The corporation’s national event was canceled last year, but the South Dakota Dairy Queen operators still held their own fundraising event, raising more than $100,000 for support, specialized equipment, programs, and direct child and family assistance at the children’s hospital in Sioux Falls, the region’s only Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.
“That’s where my kids, your kids, would go,” Uecker said, adding that funds raised by the western South Dakota Dairy Queens go to the Children’s Miracle Network based with Monument Health in Rapid City.
Members of three groups annually volunteer to help deliver Blizzards — Oahe Family YMCA, the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce and South Dakota Retailers Association.
The Dairy Queen staff even got a show of support from their neighbors. Seeing how busy Dairy Queen employees were, the manager of Subway across the street sent over sandwiches to Dairy Queen workers who were too busy to make their own lunches.
Pierre’s Dairy Queen opened in December 2017, after being renovated and remodeled inside and out. The 2018 Miracle Treat Day did well, despite a two-hour power outage for parts of Pierre. The 2019 fundraiser was even better, Uecker said.
As for Thursday’s Treat Day, Uecker said extending the hours following the Govs’ game (a 38-9 victory over Watertown) helped bring in a last-minute rush for more Blizzards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.