A free six-part agriculture webinar series continues with a presentation by acclaimed professor, Dr. David Kohl on Thursday, July 2, at 10 a.m. (CST). It is presented by the South Dakota Ag Foundation and Central Plains Dairy Foundation, in partnership with SDARL, Farm Credit Services of America, First Dakota National Bank, and Maxwell Strategies.
During this presentation, Kohl will discuss the current black swan event we are in the midst of with regard to COVID-19. How might this impact trade, consumer behaviors, and business models? How can the agricultural industry adapt? What are the top ten business, family, and personal strategies that can provide an edge to managing through this and other potential black swan events?
Kohl is a professor emeritus of Agricultural Finance and Small Business Management and Entrepreneurship in the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia. In 2017, Kohl was inducted into the Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Hall of Fame. David Kohl received his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Agricultural Economics from Cornell University. He has received 11 major teaching awards while teaching over 10,000 students, and 25 major Extension and Public Service awards from Virginia Tech, Cornell University, and state and national organizations.
If you are interested in this session, email micah.palmer@maxwellstrat.com. She will contact you as soon as you may register.
The free agriculture webinar series includes:
- Dairy Revenue Protection (DRP) Insurance - June 30 @ 10am (CST) with Jane Jaspers and Bradyn Steffen
- Managing Through the Black Swan Cycle - July 2 at 10 a.m. with Dr. David Kohl
- Dairy Economic Update - July 9 at 2 p.m. with Sarina Sharp
- Financial Decision Making & Resiliency in a Crisis - July 23 at 10 a.m. with Alan Hojer
- Leadership During Uncertain Times - July 30 at 2 p.m. with Don Norton, Olga Reuvekamp, & Chris Maxwell
