SIOUX FALLS – Avera President and CEO Bob Sutton is pleased to announce a new Chief Medical Officer (CMO) has been selected to lead Avera Medical Group. Kevin Post, DO, has accepted the role of Avera Medical Group’s CMO when Tad Jacobs, DO, retires at the end of 2019. Dr. Post will start in October in order to spend some time learning the role with Dr. Jacobs.
“Dr. Post’s 14 years of hands-on experience in both primary care and emergency medicine give him valuable insight across the care continuum,” said Sutton. “We were also impressed with his leadership experience, which ranges from service lines to MEDITECH go-lives to community service.”
Dr. Post will lead Avera Medical Group in a dyad partnership with David Flicek, who serves as Chief Administrative Officer.
“Dr. Post was chosen by his peers and other Avera leaders to lead,” said Flicek. “Dr. Post’s leadership experience and his personality combined with his clinical knowledge made him the right choice for the job.”
Dr. Post began his medical career as a primary care physician providing care in clinic, long-term care, and inpatient settings, including emergency and obstetrical care. After 12 years at Hegg Health Center Avera in Rock Valley, Iowa, he transitioned to work in emergency medicine for Avera Sacred Heart in Yankton, S.D. and for a hospital in Sioux City, Iowa.
“I’m humbled and excited by this privilege,” said Dr. Post. “I accepted this responsibility because I want to represent my colleagues across the system. It’s important that the voice of the physician be heard in this challenging health care climate so that we always focus on what’s right for the patient.”
Dr. Post has served in a variety of leadership roles, including Primary Care Service Line Steering Committee, LIGHT Steering Committee for physician and advanced practice provider well-being, Physician Champion and trainer for several electronic medical record conversions and upgrades, and physician advisor to help other physicians with clinical documentation and utilization review. He’s also volunteered his leadership skills as Medical Director for the Rock Valley Ambulance Association and the Hegg Health Center Avera Board. Dr. Post operates his own locums company for emergency medicine coverage in northwest Iowa, and serves as Assistant Clinical Professor at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine.
“He has great qualifications, and is a great guy,” said Dr. Jacobs. “Dr. Post has a very collaborative approach to leadership, a heart for the mission, and a terrific sense of humor. Avera Medical Group is going to be in great hands.”
Dr. Post hails from Rock Valley, Iowa, and earned his undergraduate degree in Biology from Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa. He obtained his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Des Moines College and served his residency at Siouxland Family Medicine Foundation in Sioux City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.