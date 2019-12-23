Friday, Dec. 20, was a beautiful day in Pierre and Fort Pierre. The sun was out without a cloud. There was barely a breeze in the air. And there was ice for ice fishing. Two small groups made the best of this beautiful day even though there didn’t seem to be much struggle with fish.
Bo Hoffman, from Mount Vernon, his two sons, Brecken, five, and Corbin, three, and their chocolate lab Brody, also three, were set up to fish for some walleye just east of Pierre on Highway 34, just past Mush Creek, and before the water turns back into the Missouri River proper.
“I haven’t ice fished much in my life,” Hoffman said. “Friends do it. Family does it. I started picking up on it.”
The ice was empty, vast and about six inches thick, though it is still early in the season.
According to South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, it is unsafe to be out on the ice when it is less than four inches. When the ice is between five and six inches it should be safe enough for travel in single file, and when it reaches a foot to 16 inches it can be safe for small vehicles.
“It’s still pretty early in the year to be out,” Hoffman said. “Today, there was nobody here. Maybe we aren’t supposed to be here, but I went and drilled, and it’s pretty thick actually.”
Sometimes, like any hunting excursion, it isn’t all about the hunt. It’s also about the group you are with.
Dad, Bo, sat in his folding chair with Corbin squirming in his chair just an arm’s reach away while Brecken, complete with his hockey gloves, stick, puck and mini net, worked on his slap shots. Brody, the dog, sniffed around like he was on a giant invisible rubber leash. He traversed to its end in one direction, and when Bo called out to him he made his way back across the campsite to briefly check in with a sniff then was off to the extent of his invisible tether in the other direction.
“Honestly, it’s just getting the kids out of the house,” Hoffman said. “I’m out of town quite a bit for work, so whenever we can, we get out.”
The worst thing about ice fishing, Bo said, is finding the holes when you don’t want to.
“Kids falling in the holes, stepping in the holes,” Hoffman said. “About every time we come out, that’s usually what ends the trip.”
Bo asked Brecken if he had stepped in a hole. “No,” he said. “Not today,” Bo said.
The other group out on the ice was about 100 yards from the shoreline. Set up with an auger, a pole, some chairs and other ice fishing needs, Jeremie Evans and his nephew Maddox Cadwell were also looking for the elusive (at that moment) walleye.
“Walleye are here,” Evans said. “So they are going to be here real early in the morning and be here right at dusk. Little bit after sundown and sunup are probably your two best times.”
While ice may not be for everyone, for some it is just another medium to challenge the hunt.
“I just like fishing,” Evans said. “I like fishing even in the spring, summer. It doesn’t matter. This is just another way to do it, I guess.”
Cadwell’s favorite thing about ice fishing is probably just catching fish, he said.
One thing everyone from both groups agreed on, it seemed, was how to prepare and eat the walleye. Fried was the unanimous answer.
“Chips,” Maddox said. His favorite way to eat walleye is “fish and chips.”
His uncle agreed. “That’s the way we do it,” Evans said. “We fry them up in little bite-size pieces.”
Forty yards away, Bo made the same menu.
“Probably just fried,” Bo said. “Bread them and fry them.”
