The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced on Jan. 18 that the opening date for the new Waldron Bridge connecting Pierre and Fort Pierre is delayed another six months to December 2023, but local jurisdictions are not fretting yet.
According to the department, the underwater substructure work drilling 9-foot, six-inch foundation shafts in the Missouri River is the delay’s culprit. Des Moines-based contractor Jensen Construction Company is experiencing difficulty drilling the shafts and is working on options to find the equipment and labor necessary to carry out the drilling properly.
“The contractor is working with SDDOT, as well as geotechnical and drilling experts, to determine the best drilling process before moving forward with underwater drilled shaft operations,” the release read. “Once the drilled shaft construction plan is completed, a more precise project schedule can be developed.”
Currently, Jensen is instead working on the bridge abutments on either side of the river and expects work to continue through March.
There are five structural components to an abutment, the Transportation Department noted in its Pierre-Fort Pierre Bridge Newsletter on Friday, including the bridge seat at the top where the deck — the surface on which vehicles travel — is located.
The department’s Pierre Area Engineer Dean VanDeWiele spoke to the Fort Pierre City Council about the delay on Jan. 18. Despite the newest delay, Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson said her city is satisfied by the department’s and Jensen’s efforts thus far, chalking up the delays to the forces of nature.
“I think that DOT has done everything possible to do and I think that the contractor’s done everything possible to do,” Hanson said. “It’s just one of those things where nature can sometimes take the upper hand.”
The Transportation Department stated in the Jan. 18 release that the bridge was scheduled to open by December 2022. A six-month delay in the bridge’s opening was announced back in early October, with then-project coordinator Denae Johnson citing site and soil challenges and equipment replacements to the Capital Journal.
Hanson said there is no severe inconvenience to her city as a result of the delays as the current Waldron Bridge is still standing and will be until after the new bridge is opened to traffic. She added that the only inconvenience she sees to Fort Pierre as a result of the delay, albeit a minor one, is that construction of the bridge’s plaza will be pushed back.
“That will be the very last part of the bridge construction project,” Hanson said. “One of the important parts of our bridge plaza structure is a cantilevered platform out over the water so people have access to the river. But other than that, there will be very nice historic sculptures, there will be a lot of landscaping, hardscape and planting, and there will be some historic displays.”
Hanson said the plaza’s completion would come after the new bridge opens to traffic.
The Transportation Department noted in the newsletter that one lane will remain open for westbound traffic on the existing Waldron Bridge for the rest of winter, though two lanes will be open when snow is expected to fall.
“The bridge project is big and complex,” Pierre City Manager Kristi Honeywell said in a Monday statement. “In light of the innate challenges, it’s not terribly surprising that the project is experiencing delays. We’ll look forward to the new bridge, whenever that may be.”
Rapid City-based Project Solutions, Inc.’s Chase Storgaard serves as a public relations specialist for the bridge project. Storgaard said there was little new information beyond that in Transportation Department’s latest press release when contacted for an interview, and copied the release Friday newsletter regarding the project in a Monday email to the Capital Journal.
