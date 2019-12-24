The State of South Dakota Department of Public Safety would like to everyone to be safe. If it wasn’t an issue, they wouldn’t have to issue a press release.
“It is easy with so many things going on to forget about staying safe while driving,” Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Rick Miller said in a press release. “But one mistake – getting distracted by your electronic devices, drinking and then driving, not wearing your seatbelt or not slowing down – can lead to a regrettable Christmas for many.”
South Dakota counts its holiday period as starting 6 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 24 until midnight Wednesday Dec. 25. Last year there were 173 traffic accidents, 48 injuries and two deaths in the 102 hour segment. Of the two deaths, one was a pedestrian and the other was ejected not wearing a seatbelt, a press release from Tony Mangan in the Department of Public Safety said.
Nationwide, the Department of Transportation’s NHTSA study counts the period of time from Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m. as well, but it ends on Thursday, Jan. 2, at 5:59 a.m. in the morning. The report projects a potential for 799 fatalities in the eight and a half day period across the nation this year with a 95 percent confidence limit.
While the nationwide numbers are down considerably from the previous few years, when it was closer to 1,000 more often than not, it isn’t the lowest it’s been since 2012 when the numbers came in at 736 fatalities. Nor is it double like it was in 2000 with 1,485 fatalities. The study began compiling numbers on holiday fatalities in 1982.
“South Dakota’s deadliest Christmas holiday period was in 1976 when 10 people died from injuries received in five crashes,” Mangan writes in the release. “The last fatality-free Christmas Holiday weekend occurred in 2015.”
One point Miller makes is making sure the season is memorable for the right reasons and encourages everyone to wear the seatbelts and be restrained, especially kids.
“Alcohol and speed remain the top reasons for motor vehicle crashes in South Dakota and almost 54 percent of this year’s fatalities involved people not wearing seat belts,” Miller said in a previous holiday press release. “It just takes one bad decision to impact many people and families.”
It may not be a white Christmas in Pierre this year, but one thing is for sure. There will be ice on the ground. There will be wind across the land in South Dakota. Be late, be safe don’t stress, everyone will get a plate of food.
“The Highway Patrol and the Office of Highway Safety urge drivers to be careful when driving for Christmas, whether it is across town or across the state,” Mangan writes. “With more people on the road for the holiday, Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Rick Miller says it is important everyone watches out for each other.”
