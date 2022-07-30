Emergency crews responded to the Holiday Inn Express in Fort Pierre on Saturday morning after a pickup collided with the building.
Pierre Rescue Squad Capt. Trevor Lightfield said they responded at 9:31 a.m. after the pickup driver struck an occupied hotel room.
"Once on scene, we worked with Fort Pierre (Volunteer) Fire Department, AMR and law enforcement to extricate the driver, who had a medical emergency," he said.
Lightfield said they were able to inspect the building's integrity and remove the pickup after getting the driver out safely.
"We worked with Black Hills Towing to remove the vehicle from that corner of the structure," he said. "And then once the vehicle was out of the building, then we were able to put our rescue struts in right away — able to stabilize that corner of the building. And then worked with Midwest Construction on putting together a temporary wall just to get that part of the building shored back up."
Lightfield said no one in the occupied room received injuries, and crews transported the driver to Avera St. Mary's Hospital.
"Thankfully, the driver had ricocheted off of another vehicle in the parking lot before hitting the structure, but he did partially go into a room that was occupied by two people," he said.
The Pierre Rescue Squad remained on the scene until about 11:45 a.m.
Lightfield said the Pierre Police Department also arrived on the scene, but the Stanley County Sheriff's Department handled the incident.
He said from his understanding, the driver approached the building from Highway 83 headed northbound by Chase Auto and RV, then went through the U.S. Forestry Department parking lot and then into the Holiday Inn's parking lot before striking the building.
The Capital Journal left a message to confirm the incident with the Stanley County Sheriff's Office.
