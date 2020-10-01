A 2017 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer carrying feed turned and tipped over Thursday in the intersection of U.S. Highways 14 and 83 and the truck route bypass of 83/14 that is Garfield Avenue. The intersection is about 3,500 feet, or two-thirds of a mile, north of the Menards lot on Garfield, on the north edge of town.
According to Tony Mangan, public information officer for the Department of Public Safety and Highway Patrol, the incident happened about 9:26 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 1. Mangan said the truck was westbound on U.S. Highways 14/83 entering Pierre. When the driver made a left-hand turn onto Garfield Avenue, the cattle feed in the trailer shifted, causing the vehicle to roll over onto its right side, he said.
The 54-year-old man driving the truck had minor injuries and was treated at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt. No charges are pending.
Traffic through the intersection was slowed by law enforcement officers until the site was cleaned up. The vehicle was righted about noon. At about 1 p.m., the intersection was reopened to flow-through traffic.
