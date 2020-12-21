A three-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, on Euclid Avenue near 4th Street in Pierre.

Reportedly, a car was going south at a high rate of speed, which some witnesses estimated at 50-60 miles per hour. Police Capt. Brian Walz later said this driver experienced a “medical episode,” which he said may have led to the crash.

After colliding with two other moving vehicles, during which the first car lost its front driver’s-side wheel, the southbound vehicle rolled, coming to a stop on its roof while facing north.

The wheel came to rest approximately 50 yards from the scene. The woman driver had to be extricated from the wreckage, before being transported to Avera St. Mary’s via ambulance. Firefighters cleared debris as the totaled vehicle was loaded onto a flatbed wrecker.

